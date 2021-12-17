Facades Bonus 90%: the extension for next year arrives!

Once again to hold the bench in the last few days there is extension of the Facades Bonus 90%, a measure as much in demand as it is discussed that is destined to continue to be talked about.

Let’s take a step back, the draft of the Budget Law he clearly dictated the guidelines he wants to follow Government about the various home and renovation bonuses.

In this case, the document provided for an extension for 2022 but also a cut in the percentage of deduction, rather large, which lowered the value up to 60%.

In recent weeks, however, the discussion in this regard has never stopped, and political parties have lined up some in favor and some against the cut.

Especially the Democratic party And Come on Italy they expressed their will to keep the extension but with the original deduction, and therefore without making any cuts.

Their will, albeit in different ways, is to keep the Facade Bonus at 90% for the whole of 2022, or at least until June 30th.

Will they succeed or will the Budget Law ultimately remain unchanged? We will be able to answer this question only in the coming weeks, but let’s take stock of the current situation.

Facade Bonus 90%: in 2022 to 60%

Before telling you about the possibility of seeing an extension of the Facades Bonus 90%, let’s take stock of the news that is already safe and how, for the moment, we can continue to enjoy the measure.

There draft of the Budget Law, as we have said, it marked an important boundary between the original measure and the one that should be proposed for next year.

In fact, initially, the text did not include any item concerning a possible extension, and therefore lits expiry was set at 31 December 2021.

The Government then, following many controversies and debates, retracted by announcing the possibility of lengthening it again but with a cut.

The percentage cut is strong, 30%, and makes clear the intention of the Draghi government to go and save on the measure.

At the same time, however, it also demonstrates the will to keep a maneuver that has been used a lot by the Italians.

So what is certain for the moment is that the measure will be extended, but for now we can only limit ourselves to saying this and that, if everything is confirmed, the aforementioned cut will take place.

A decrease, however, that neither the citizens nor some political factions liked very much, which are now taking sides in favor of a normal extension.

We will see in the end who will be able to win, knowing that the European Union also has its own opinion in this regard and this may weigh in the final decision.

Facades bonus 90%: completion of works in 2022

We understood that at the center of the debate is the percentage cut in the eventual extension in 2022, however, there is a way to benefit from the 90% Facade Bonus in 2022 even if the works are not finished.

The doubts in this regard that fill the heads of citizens are more than understandable, the news about it are many and often even misleading.

On the other hand, the competent bodies have not always shown great clarity and punctuality, especially in this period of great debates.

To answer this question, therefore, we use one communication from the Revenue Agency, in which the following was specified.

If the works have not been completed by the end of the year, but all related costs have been paid, then regardless of the progress of the works you are entitled to receive 90%.

This is certainly important and positive news, which establishes the obligation to pay before the end of the year but not to complete the work by that date.

The Revenue Agency then specified the only one requirement further to have to respect, which is to have to then obligatorily to finish the work.

Facades Bonus 90%: extension to 30 June 2022

We said it in the opening of the article: there is still no absolute certainty regarding the extension of the 90% Facade Bonus.

This is basically dictated by the rift that has been created between the various political parties, which have different opinions on the matter.

The idea of Dragons now we understand it. and is to extend the measure with a cut in the percentage that carries it 90% to 60%, but not everyone agrees.

Above all Forza Italia and the Democratic Party, who are pushing for no percentage cut.

Forza Italia even asks for its extension, maintaining the same methods, throughout the next year.

The Democratic Party, on the other hand, would be satisfied with the extension that would keep the measure unchanged until 30 June 2022.

Two historically warring parties that, right now, are making a common front for this Bonus, considered too important to change its connotations.

Unity is strength, they say, and if that were the case, at least an agreement could be reached with the government to make a 90% extension until the end of June.

Facades Bonus 90%: credit transfer, invoice discount and tax deduction, what is left?

In the last few weeks, a dangerous rumor has also persistently rebounded that professed the abolition of two collection methods: the assignment of credit and the discount on the invoice.

This is in light of the need for greater transparency to eliminate, or at least reduce, the possibilities given to the so-called “crafty”.

On the other hand, according to what has been leaked in the last few days, all three methods will be reconfirmed also in 2022, regardless of the modalities of the extension.

All this goes against the trend with the Anti-fraud Decree, which we will discuss later, and does not align with the government’s need to give a signal of greater severity and transparency.

Anyway, for the moment the path pursued is the following and, except for last minute changes, all three methods will be reconfirmed.

Facades Bonus 90%: the Anti-Fraud Decree and the certification

Like many other measures too the 90% Facades Bonus was a vehicle for shortcuts and a search for circumvention of the rules, and the Government cannot tolerate this fact.

Every day, now, we hear of the crafty Basic income, family bonuses and even construction bonuses, and all of this is slowly becoming a plague.

The subjects in question cause the Government and all the competent bodies to lose credibility, and this situation is becoming an essential priority.

As for building bonuses, including the Facade Bonus, the Government has introduced with immediate effect the Anti-Fraud Decree.

The latter came into force from 12 November, and consists in having to submit the technical certification of the adequacy of the costs and, in addition to this, also the presentation of the compliance visa.

A government response that seeks to complicate life for those who want to circumvent the rules, even though we know that there is still a long way to go.

Facades Bonus 90%: the news

We have therefore seen how the 90% Facades Bonus is going towards conspicuous news, and that these have already started in mid-November.

The Anti-Fraud Decree is certainly an element that can make the difference and which, since its introduction, has brought about the obligation of additional documentation that complicates things for many beneficiaries.

In the same way it makes clear what the will of the Government is: block any shortcuts as much as possible.

Another great news that we have been able to witness in recent months is the almost total certainty of one extension in 2022.

In fact, we must consider that, at first, this seemed impossible, while now we are talking about an extension that could arrive without any percentage cut.

Such a prospect was absolutely not foreseeable, but now it could even materialize, the balance will hang on the side of the parties that will be most able to be convincing, so we’ll see.

Facades Bonus 90%: the opinion of the European Union

Since we are in a state of epidemiological emergency every measure conceived or introduced by Italy is under the watchful eye ofEuropean Union.

This obviously also happens for the other countries, but for ours there is an eye also given the complicated economic conditions in which it concerns.

If on the one hand the EU has always supported the Superbonus 110%, considered important both for the renovation and safety of the buildings, and for improved environmental impact, on the other has never endorsed the 90% Facades Bonus.

This is due to the fact that its purpose is purely aesthetic, and does not bring any improvement in terms of sustainability or safety.

Consequently, the EU has always considered it superfluous and he certainly did not push for his re-proposal and indeed, he strongly advised to bring him to natural death.

Evidently, however, Mario Draghi and the Government did not give too much weight to what they heard, they seem to want to go straight on their way.

Facades Bonus 90%: which works are allowed

After having done a complete overview of everything related to its extension, let’s see specifically that what it is and what are the admitted jobs.

The 90% Facade Bonus is a measure introduced in the difficult period of the pandemic, with the aim of improving real estate and helping the construction economy in such a complicated moment.

Unlike the Superbonus 110%, it does not set itself objectives such as improving the environmental impact or increasing safety, but only aesthetic goals.

The works of renovation of the external facades, that is, those visible from the street or in any case from public land.

We will therefore see if the extension will arrive, even if it is now certain but, above all, we will see if there will be a cut in the percentage.