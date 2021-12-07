Facades Bonus 90%: watch out for retroactive news! For who?

What happens to the bonus you make in 2022?

A question that more and more citizens are asking themselves, because practically every day there are different news about his fate in the next year, but in reality the latest ones are even retroactive. News that has destabilized the construction sector and which could have negative repercussions for many.

Nothing anomalous, actually, because from the point of view of many, the Government has simply done what it should have done months ago (or the Conte II Government should have done), that is, to regulate more a bonus that was otherwise at the mercy. of a market “distorted” by the bonus itself.

Before delving into these aspects, which we will do specifically in the following paragraphs, we offer one general overview of the facade bonus.

This is a bonus that allows you to redo the external facades of the houses, i.e. those visible from the street or in any case from public land (the lateral ones are also valid, not the internal ones) and which had a lot of success in 2021, being the second absolute bonus for deduction percentage.

In fact, only the Superbonus allows you to get everything spent on the admitted interventions, the famous 110%, but immediately afterwards we find the current 90% of the facades bonus which, obviously, allows you to recover a very substantial expense, almost the entire amount invested.

The news of the cut in the deduction percentage is now well known, going to the now established 60% in 2022. An important decrease, which makes the bonus still attractive and interesting, but which implies an increase from 10% to 40% of the expenses to be incurred out of your own pocket.

If you look at it this way, it’s probably even worse. The news, however, was also accompanied by some relief, because about a month ago there was talk of canceling the facades bonus and, in comparison, an extension with a drop to 60% is almost good news.

Less good, however, the very latest news of a bureaucratic nature, linked to the documents to be presented and, in particular, the compliance visa. A very important document that verifies the conformity of the work that is taking place in case you want to take advantage of the credit transfer.

The worst news, however, is that this novelty is effective not from 2022, but from November 12, 2021. Therefore, it is already active and the consequences have not been the best. So what will happen now? We see it in this article.

Facade bonus: what is it and how does it work?

Anyone familiar with this bonus can go directly to the next ones in which the most important news and details are analyzed in view of 2022 and this end of 2021. For those who are unfamiliar, the suggestion is to better understand what the face bonus is and how it works.

Basically, it is a bonus that allows the renovation of the external facades of the houses, but we have already seen this in the introduction. However, the bonus also has other important aspects on which it is worthwhile to deepen.

First of all, it is a building bonus that ranks among those bonuses that allow you to obtain a certain percentage of deduction on the works carried out. In this case, the deduction is 90% until December 31, 2021 for all eligible expenses.

We are talking about all the costs of renovating the external and side facades, including painting and cleaning, activities that might otherwise seem ordinary. The operation in deduction, on the other hand, implies that you do not receive a cash amount, but a discount on the personal income tax to pay.

Precisely in this way all other building bonuses also work, with a discount on the main national tax on individuals, that is the Personal Income Tax. When paying this tax, yes will deduct a tenth of the total credit accrued and do so for ten years.

In this way the State “spreads” its lost revenue over ten annuities, rather than just one. The other important information, on the other hand, concerns the subjects who can use them: practically everyone.

The aspect that makes these building bonuses so popular is precisely that there is no correlation between the ISEE declaration and the possibility of accessing the bonus, in addition to the fact that there are no subjective requirements: it is enough to be an Italian citizen and carry out the work according to when provided by the bonus.

Facade bonus 2022: why the cut in the deduction percentage?

The path of this bonus in recent months has been rather particular, as it has gone from a non-extension (which would have left it expire on 31 December 2021) to a possible extension, which was then confirmed at the same time as the cut of the deduction was discussed.

Currently, in fact, those who want to benefit from the deduction by carrying out the work as expected, get 90%. From 2022, however, this percentage will drop to 60%, a considerable decrease. The bonus is still very attractive, but clearly not as much as before.

However, the cut is not just a question of money, in the sense that it is not a saving choice on the part of the government. Or rather, not only. In fact, this cut allows us to understand the direction of the government: in a few years these bonuses will go to the attic or will be scaled down anyway.

Especially the more generous ones, such as the Superbonus, go towards a decrease because otherwise their impact on the construction sector becomes unsustainable.

We are talking about bonuses exploited enough to be an element that distorts the market, inflating demand in a completely artificial way and it is quite clear that this situation is not sustainable in the long run.

In short, the drop to 60% may also suggest that the bonus in 2023 will no longer exist, but it is too early to reach these conclusions and the presence of this Government or its possible successor will also be decisive, in the event that the Government Draghi is not expected to hold up after the end of the white semester.

Facade bonus: discount on invoices and credit transfer

Before going into the other key aspect of the recently changed facades bonus, we must make a necessary premise about the how to take advantage of the facades bonus. The classic tax deduction, the one on income tax spread over ten years, is not the only option.

Another novelty of 2021 has in fact inserted two valid alternatives to the normal deduction, known as discount on invoice and credit transfer. Both are very interesting as they allow to remedy the worst defect of the bonus, that is the fact of having to anticipate the amount spent in order to have it returned over the years.

The discount on the invoice, in fact, allows you to immediately obtain a discount on the total expenditure to be incurred, actually paying only the missing part (in this case 10%, or 40% in 2022). In this way, it will then be the company that carried out the work to retaliate against the Revenue Agency.

The assignment of credit, on the other hand, makes it possible to obtain the credit in a single solution by transferring it to a bank. Of course, the assignment of credit involves costs, the so-called interest that is applied for the discount of any credit in the bank.

Bonus Facts: What Happens With Retroactive Compliance?

This paragraph will mainly focus on the other novelty anticipated by the Government and effective as early as November 12, that is the request for compliance by a qualified technician who, in the event, issues a document known as a compliance visa.

A bureaucratic procedure that would make the bonus more complex from a bureaucratic point of view and thus would lose many of the comforts, linked precisely to the simplicity of the bonus and the possibility of access for everyone.

However, the compliance visa is not always due, but only in case of use of the bonus in the form of credit transfer, already seen above. In this case, in fact, the beneficiary receives a cash amount from the bank and this makes it more fragile towards possible abuse by citizens.

The suspicion is that in many cases the expenses to be incurred are inflated and, in this way, the beneficiary obtains a very high deduction compared to the work performed. The technician mentioned, however, would ensure that the total expenditure is in accordance with the work carried out.

In short, he makes sure that the prices are those of the market. However, this makes it difficult for all those who have just granted it to access the credit transfer, as the new rule is retroactive and effective from 12 November.

Many construction companies, beneficiaries and banks could therefore have liquidity problems after this change, which is why it is better to regularize your position as soon as possible.

Facade bonus: documents to be presented

To make understanding easier, here is the list of documents to be presented when you want to take advantage of the facades bonus in its new form:

payment transfer receipts that must be kept for ten years, like any other document;

the administrative qualifications required by current building legislation in relation to the type of work to be carried out (CILA, SCIA, etc.);

for properties not yet registered, registration application;

receipts for payment of the municipal property tax, if due;

shareholders’ meeting resolution approving the execution of the works, for interventions concerning common parts of residential buildings, and a thousandth table for the distribution of expenses;

in the case of work carried out by the owner of the property, if different from cohabiting family members, declaration of the owner’s consent to carry out the work;

prior communication indicating the start date of the works to the local health authority;

invoices and tax receipts proving the expenses actually incurred.

In any case, as always, we suggest that you refer to the official page of the Revenue Agency dedicated to the bonus to get all the info and news.