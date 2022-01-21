Facades Bonus: can only a portion of the facade be redone?

The Facades Bonus is one of the incentives that in recent years has produced more requests, thanks to the ease in its application, the lack of a spending limit for interventions and a decidedly attractive rate, set at 90%.

Precisely for these reasons, however, especially in the last year, numerous fraudulent practices against the State have emerged. Thus, in addition to having established new rules to be followed with the Anti-Fraud Decree, the Government has finally established that the concession for the facades will not be destined to last long.

The Facades Bonus is in fact the only home bonus that has undergone drastic changes with the entry into force of the 2022 Budget Law. While all the others have been renewed until 2024, the Facades Bonus will remain available exclusively for expenses incurred up to 31 December 2022 and with a reduced rate of 60%.

But let’s now come to today’s topic, that is: is it possible to take advantage of the Facades Bonus to intervene exclusively on a portion of the facade?

Facades Bonus: work on the remaining facade in a building already renovated

The issue was addressed by the Revenue Agency with the answer no. 838 of 21 December 2021, in which the applicant is a natural person who claims to be the co-owner with his wife of a real estate unit inside a building.

He argues that the building was never formally constituted as a condominium, but that the building, as well as its own unit, also has other apartments owned by third parties.

In this regard, the petitioner claims that the building has been the subject of renovations in the past, which however only concerned some residential units and the related parts of the façade involved.

To date, he would therefore like to take advantage of the Facades Bonus to proceed with the reconstruction of only the part of the facade concerning his and his wife’s home, subject to the release of the necessary qualifications. He therefore asks the Inland Revenue if this is possible, considering that the interventions will not affect an entire facade but only the external envelope relating to the perimeter of their unit.

In the event that the answer should be affirmative, the petitioner also asks whether before the start of the works it is necessary to proceed with the shareholders’ resolution or if a communication of the start of works to be sent to the other owners of the units is sufficient, considering that precisely the he building was never officially set up as a condominium.

Admitted interventions: building facades and parts of building facades

In response to the taxpayer, the Revenue Agency reminds first of all that in order to take advantage of the Facades Bonus, it is mandatory:

Considering that the petitioner has not made any mention of the requirements, he will have to make sure that these are respected.

Having explained this, with reference to the question in which the applicant asks whether it is possible to intervene on a portion of the facade and not on the entire envelope, the following is noted.

The Facades Bonus was introduced with the 2020 Budget Law and is therefore valid for expenses incurred from 1 January 2020 until 31 December 2021 (90%), and 60% for expenses incurred in 2022.

Following the creation of the incentive, all the clarifications regarding its operation were provided with Circular no. 2 / E of February 14, 2020, in which it was established that:

“From an objective point of view, the deduction is allowed against the incurring of expenses related to interventions aimed at the recovery or restoration of the “external facade”, carried out on existing buildings, parts of existing buildings or on existing real estate units of any cadastral category, including those instrumental.“

As we can read, The Facade Bonus admits building interventions that are carried out on the facades of existing buildings and “parts of existing buildings“. There is therefore no requirement that the works must necessarily concern the entire facade of the building.

Facades Bonus: the building is a condominium, mandatory resolution

In the second question, however, the petitioner believes that it is not necessary to proceed with an assembly resolution for the approval of the interventions, but that a communication of the start of work is enough, as the building would never have been formally constituted as a condominium.

With reference to this consideration, as we have said several times in the past, the Tax Authority still reiterates that not according to our legal system, a condominium does not require any formal act to be established.

The Civil Code in fact provides that a condominium is born when they are configured at least two different owners for two different units within the same building.

In a nutshell, for example, let’s say that a building belongs entirely to a single subject who then subsequently decides to sell a single real estate unit to another subject. In this case, with the formalization of the deed of purchase, the building would automatically become a condominium.

It follows from this that in order to take advantage of the Facades Bonus, the applicant must follow the same procedure as for condominiums. This means that, before the start of the works, he will have to request a condominium assembly in which the necessary votes will be held, and the interventions will be approved or denied based on the decision of the majority.

Finally, the Tax Authority reminds that the beneficiary of the incentive must keep a copy of the shareholders’ resolution with which, if necessary, the works have obtained the approval of the condominium.

However, there are also some exceptional cases in which the resolution of the assembly can be replaced by a formal approval of the interventions in another way.

