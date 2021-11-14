Facades Bonus confirmed for 2022! Discover the changes!

With the document of draft of the Budget Law for next year, the extension of the Facades Bonus also for the 2022.

The Government reconfirms the measure that provides for one discount on the invoice for the expenses incurred for restoration work and restoration of the facades exterior of buildings.

There is no shortage, however, in the Budget maneuver 2022, changes and Announcements referring to Facades Bonus and other Bonuses reconfirmed with implementation starting from 1 January 2022.

For what concern Facades Bonus the expected deduction percentage will change.

Read the article and discover the Announcements provided by the new Budget Law, what the Facades Bonus consists of, to whom it belongs And how to have the 90% deduction also for 2022!

Facades Bonus: what it consists of

The Facades Bonus it’s a Facilitation inserted in 2020 with the Budget Law, to counter the national economic crisis, which broke out with the advent of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

One of the sectors most affected by the crisis was the construction sector and that real estate.

These are sectors that have already been in trouble for at least ten years, a crisis that has seen the housing market stand still and go back to before the unexpected economic boom after the war.

Sales of new homes have plummeted, as a result the construction sector has suffered a sudden drop which in most cases has led to the bankruptcy of many building contractors.

The facilitation of the Facades Bonus has been conceived since Government to encourage interventions for the safety and beautify the external part of the buildings, that is the facades.

Also reconfirmed in 2021 with the Budget Law, the Facades Bonus has a deadline of December 31st this year but, as we know, the draft of the Budget Law 2022 (approved last October 28th) anticipates the extension of the measure for the whole of next year and the next.

The facility in question guarantees a personal income tax deduction on the expenses incurred for restoration and recovery of the facades exterior of Italian homes.

There deduction amounts to 90% and it’s applicable only to planned interventions on homes in zone A and zone B of the country.

The Law Decree of 1968 takes care of defining and limiting the territorial areas of our country.

In the specific case of the Facades Bonus, we only need to know zones A and B, included in the concession.

There zone A includes defined parts historical and artistic and the parts that surround it.

There zone B includes parts of the territory built (in part or in their entirety).

A built-up area has at least 12.5% ​​of the area already built up.

In summary:

The Facades Bonus gives right to those who benefit from one tax deduction Irpef of 90%, divided into ten installments of the same amount, for the expenses incurred on building restoration or beautification of external facades of buildings situations in zone A and B of the territory. The measure, with the above conditions, is foreseen until December 31, 2021.

The deduction provided for by the Facades Bonus it also includes taxes of those who are undertaking the work, such as the VAT stamp duty or the tax for the occupation of public land.

They come included, and undergo the personal income tax deduction, too additional expenses restoration interventions, such as the expenses for the assembly of scaffolding and their safety or the expenses for disposing of special waste during the works.

They are not included, instead, restoration or embellishment operations carried out on the internal facades of the property, i.e. those not visible from public roads.

Facades Bonus: who owns it

Remembering that the expenses must occur between the months of 2020 and the months of the year 2021, to benefit from the Facade Bonus it is not necessary to comply with many limiting requirements.

Like the other Bonuses, made available by the Government, in order to benefit from the Facades Bonus, it is necessary to be registered resident in Italy.

In reality, there is the possibility of benefiting from the Facades Bonus even for those who do not have a residence in the national territory, namely:

non-residents in Italy with a title of ownership of the property subject to the building interventions are included, duly registered during the period of the work in progress or at the specific time of payment of the expenses.

In the audience of the beneficiaries of the Facades Bonus facility are including natural persons, the society, the associations of professionals, the private or public entities with commercial activities and of taxpayers with a business income.

The essential requirement to be able to apply and benefit from the Facades Bonus is to be registered owner or naked owner of the building for which a deduction is required on the renovation of the facade.

The cohabiting family members and de facto cohabitants of the owner of the property are also admitted by law.

Furthermore, self-employed workers are included among the beneficiaries, who carry out the interventions at their home. Specifically, the personal income tax deduction will affect only the costs for the purchase of materials for the purpose of renovating or beautifying the facade.

Facades Bonus: News and changes planned for 2022

There are now the last months to be able to benefit from the Facades Bonus 2021, who sees a deduction gross of tax of 90%.

The December 31, 2021 expires the Facades Bonus, but the extension for 2022 will come with the new one Budget Law, expected in the coming weeks.

The extension of the Facades Bonus was confirmed in the document of Draft of the 2022 Budget Bill, approved on October 28, 2021.

Among the 185 articles, which make up the draft of the Budget Law for 2022, we can read aboutextension of the Facade Bonus up to the year 2023, but with the implementation of some changes.

There modification is inherent in the percentage of deduction applied by the Facades Bonus, which passes from 90% (currently in force) at 60% income tax deduction for expenses incurred.

The renewal of the choice between the discount on invoice and the credit assignment.

Two modalities currently envisaged by the Facades Bonus 2021.

For the officiality of the news and also of the reconfirmation of the Facades Bonus, it is still necessary to wait for the release of the 2022 Budget Law.

Facades Bonus: how to get the 90% deduction also for 2022

You know the Latin motto “facta lex inventa fraus”, commonly known as: “made the law, found the deception“?

Well, the news of the lowering of the personal income tax percentage to be deducted, for the interventions planned for the renovation of the facades, has certainly disappointed everyone.

But would it be possible to keep the deduction at 90% by right also for the year 2022?

The answer is Yup.

If the payments for the restoration or embellishment work are made in 2021, before December 31, 2021, they will be entitled to a 90% personal income tax deduction, according to the law in force.

In fact, even if these are works that will be completed next year, incurring expenses by the end of this year, the deduction will remain 90%.

Even during the conference Press, held on October 28th, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has confirmed the possibility by law to pay the expenses no later than 31 December 2021, regardless of the state of the works at that time, to obtain a deduction of 90%, provided that all the interventions will subsequently be carried out.

Facades Bonus: how to get the benefit

On 14 February 2020, theRevenue Agency, with a circular, clarified the implementation points of the Facades Bonus.

With regard to payments to benefit from the deduction of the Facades Bonus, each payment transaction must include the tax code of the beneficiary and the VAT number (or tax code) of the person who has to carry out the restoration and embellishment of the facade.

They are only allowed payments defined as “traceable”, through postal transfers or banking, by presenting the random number of the bank transfer.

The crafty ones of the 90% and 110% Bonus

There is no shortage of the usual ones “Crafty” of the State, who cheat the system to obtain an illegal benefit.

During a service of “Hyenas“, Luigi Pelazza went around for Turin on the hunt for the crafty Facades and Super Bonus 110%.

Evidently carrying out the checks throughout the Italian territory would have a very high cost and it turns out to be really complicated to manage, the Government knows this well.

But, unfortunately, it seems predictable that in a state like this, very often the accounts may not add up.

The crafty ones of the 90% and 110% bonus illegally increase the total of the estimates on the work to be carried out, so as to damage the State that makes the reimbursements.

A quote, issued by a construction company, of approx 1.5 million euros, for interventions on the facade of the condominium building in Turin.

The measures counted have been greatly increased, such as the meters of the balconies and terraces, thus increasing the costs of renovating the facade.

The total square meters of the facade to be restored had been declared 3360, instead of 1900 real. The cornice equal to 65 linear meters, was declared instead with a total of 173 meters.

The numbers are practically doubled or even, in some cases, tripled, in order to increase the final total of the estimate to be presented to the Revenue Agency for reimbursement.

In this case, the building in Turin with the budget that reaches almost one and a half million euros could even cost less than half. An error of about 700 thousand euros.

Let us remember that it is about public money, made in favor of the Italian State by each of us.

“Anomalies” that if confirmed by the signatures on the estimates by the condominiums or the owners of the house, unaware of everything, would damage themselves in the event that the works were stopped and the scams unmasked by the Revenue Agency.

In that case, in fact, the condominiums of the houses will pay the difference.