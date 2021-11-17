Facades Bonus. Extension for 2022 but with some new features

In the last few days, various news relating to home renovations, all approved by the Budget Law for 2022. The home bonus is now complete, and the Council of Ministers, last October 28, extended the home improvement package until December 31, 2024.

In addition to the extensions, some reductions were also listed: for example, the Furniture Bonus, which we have covered here, will undergo small changes in spending. But among the home bonuses, the one that now attracts the most attention, together with the Superbonus 110%, is the Facades Bonus 2022, which goes from 90% to 60% until 2023.

Superbonus 110% and Facades Bonus they are therefore the two most popular concessions, above all because thanks to these the whole market and the construction industry are restarted, which have fallen to their knees due to the health emergency from Covid19. Despite the obvious economic difficulties, both for citizens and for the construction sector, now everything is slowly getting back into motion. But let’s see what the Bonus you do consists of and what will happen starting from next year.

Facades Bonus 2022. Now it has been renewed

Meanwhile, the Draghi Government is still undecided about the Facade Bonus, which until a few weeks ago was due to expire at the end of 2021. We know that its extension has been discussed within the DPB (Planning Document 2022) provided to the Community European, but with unclear indications. We know that the incentive decreases from 90% to 60%.

Meanwhile, as already mentioned, we know of the extension of the Facades Bonus also for 2022. The whole home renovation package has been extended for next year, and that’s a good thing, though there are some news to keep an eye on for those wishing to apply for these incentives.

If you want to read up on the Super bonus 110%, you can do it here, by reading one of our articles. Home-related bonuses are fundamentally important because they give construction and real estate companies a breather after the virus hit. But not only that, as they help the citizen to do housework and improve his own energy efficiency to respect the environment and the new green regulations.

The lack of clarity that the Government has shown within the DPB has raised strong doubts about the future of the Facade Bonus, one of the most popular bonuses in recent times. Fortunately, within the 2022 Budget Law there is talk of Bonus facades and the innovations that await us, starting with its deduction, which goes from 90% to 60% of reimbursements.

Facades Bonus 2022. Will it still be profitable?

Until the end of the current year the Facades Bonus will have a 90% personal income tax deduction, so there is still time to request it, even if we are running out. From next year, however, the deduction will rise to 60%, so will it still be worthwhile?

The Revenue Agency provides a specific guide on the bonus, to be read carefully. Let’s say the situation for 2022 it does not vary much compared to what we have now, at least from the point of view of the regulations to be respected.

The properties in zone C however they will continue to be cut off, but unlike the properties placed in zones A and B, as the portal lavoroediritti.com writes. By zone C we mean all those areas destined for new constructions, areas of new residential settlements not yet built. By area A, on the other hand, are all the parts of the territory affected by urban agglomerations that have a historical and environmental character. Zone B refers to built-up areas, even if only partially.

Facades Bonus and Renovation Bonus

In addition to the Superbonus 110% and the Facades Bonus 2022, next year we will also find the extension relating to Renovation Bonus, always kept in the “home package“approved by the new Budget Law. The Restructuring Bonus consists of one 50% deduction on the total expenses incurred for housework.

“As for the 110% Superbonus, also for the Facade Bonus there are requirements to be met to obtain it. renovation works that exceed 10% of the surface of the facade, in order to improve energy efficiency. The deduction on expenses is divided into ten annual installments of the same amount. “

With regard to this incentive, we also know that the maximum expenditure will remain unchanged, ie 96 thousand euros in total. This is excellent news for all those who intend to take advantage of the package, renovating their home and saving a lot. The Restructuring Bonus, which we have dealt with in this article, is the alternative for those who have no way of obtaining the 110% Superbonus because it does not have the requirements.

The Green Bonus is also included in the Home Restructuring Bonus, a very useful new incentive. This is a deduction of 36%. But there are many incentives put in place by the government, in addition to those mentioned, for example, we mention the Furniture Bonus, which is also very interesting and useful.

The Facade Bonus Requirements

As with the 110% Superbonus, there are also requirements for the Facade Bonus to be met in order to obtain it. However, this is the case in which you are the owner of autonomous houses, such as independent houses or villas and assuming that you intend to start the renovation works that exceed 10% of the surface of the facade, in order to improve energy efficiency. The deduction on expenses is divided into ten annual installments of the same amount.

What is certain is that Draghi’s cut from 90% to 60% was not well received by the population. It will be possible, also for 2022, to take advantage of the credit transfer and the discount on the invoice, even if the novelty belonging to the so-called Anti-fraud Decree must be considered, which supervise any work carried out on the buildings, obviously including the Bonus facades.

Among the interventions to be supported with the Facade Bonus, painting and external cleaning of buildings are included. The deduction on the expenditure made for the works is therefore reduced to 90%, and from 2022 to 60%. To request the voucher you must:

have a house located on the Italian territory (you can also live abroad)

have a building to renovate located in inhabited areas A and B, as established by the Ministerial Decree

carry out interventions on opaque structures of the facade, balconies, ornaments and friezes, including cleaning and painting of the exterior

document the expenses made by bank or postal transfer

It is not possible to claim the bonus for internal facades, as these must be visible on the street and on public land. While they are eligible for the incentive:

natural persons

entities

property owners (naked owner or holder of other real right of enjoyment)

owners with duly registered lease

Bonus facades, but is it worth it?

With the reduction of the deduction to 60%, however, if the facade of the house has to be redone and the thermal coat renewed, at this point it would be better to request, for those entitled to it, the services related to the Superbonus 110% or the Ecobonus for condominium works. The latter, in fact, provides for an 85% tax rate on expenditure.

Probably, with this reduction it is not even worth asking for the Facades Bonus, unlike the Bonus 110, which from 2024 will go to 70%, or the Home Bonus to 50%. Therefore, the building bonuses remain under the lens, with the legislation in constant evolution and which must be followed carefully in the near future.

For example, for the 110 Bonus, the extension with a 110% deduction will extend until 2023, and then drop to 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025. This applies to condominiums and real estate units consisting of two or more homes, owned by a single owner and co-owned.

For single-family villas and independent houses, on the other hand, the 110% deduction it will expire on June 30, 2022. It can be extended for the whole year only for families with an ISEE income of less than 25,000 euros.

Regarding the Facade Bonus in 2022, it will be possible to complete the works already started in 2020 and 2021, taking advantage of the 90% deduction on the total expense. Obviously the property must already exist, and not new or future construction. The bonus cannot be requested even in the case of demolition and rebuilding of the property.

The various House Bonuses studied by the Government. A small summary

Among the incentives related to home renovations, the Government has extended several bonuses. For example, the Sisma Bonus with increased rates until 2024. This bonus is applied to homes located in seismic zones 1,2 and 3. In 2024 its rates will be increased up to 80% in such a way as to ensure greater seismic safety.

The Ecobonus, which improves the energy class of individual homes or condominiums, as well as making them safer at seismic level. This bonus includes demolition and reconstruction of entire buildings, as long as it improves from the point of view of environmental impact, saving energy and securing the property.

The Furniture Bonus, on the other hand, will have a reduced spending ceiling. This incentive is for the purchase of new furniture and appliances, class A. The bonus consists of a deduction of 50% on the cost of 16 thousand euros, but from next year the maximum spending limit will be much lower, only 5 thousand euros. The expenditure will then be divided into ten annual installments of the same amount.

The Green Bonus is very useful, since it is a 36% deduction on the expenses incurred for the arrangement of green areas of private property, therefore pertaining to residences, agglomeration of buildings, villas, real estate units and fenced land.