Facades bonus, new requirements and the discount remains at 90%!

The text of the financial maneuver for next year has given us a series of twists, above all to be overwhelmed by an unexpected fate were the renovation bonus and among all the one who kept us in suspense more than the others was the bonus facades.

This is because the executive Dragons has repeatedly changed his mind about the life of this incentive, referred to on the occasion of the Budget Planning Document (Dpb) it had even been announced there cancellation definitive.

However, canceling the face bonus seemed like a simpler thing than it was, this for the giants aftermath that a move of this type would have on the construction sector, which today in Italy is practically held up by the restructuring bonuses.

Similarly to the Super bonus 110% in fact, the facade bonus offers considerable funding and covers expensive work on external plaster for 90% of the cost.

This being the case after the first cancellation of the bonus facades, included in the first draft of the Budget Law 2022, the parliament changed its mind thus deciding for a gradual elimination that would bring the expiry of the facility to December 31, 2022, but at the same time reduced the deduction percentage which will only be of 60%.

But the news does not end there because in an attempt to recover the funds to partially save the facades bonus, other incentives had to be reduced, such as mobile bonuses 2022 which in the final text of the bill is literally dismantled. Furthermore, according to the new legislation, the relationship already complex of the mobile bonus with the two major concessions, Super bonus 110% and face bonus.

If this were not enough, there are three other news regarding the bonus facades and that is, first of all, the government has finally chosen to extend the facilitation by granting the possibility of use with discount on invoices and credit transfer in 2022.

Then, comes the Anti-fraud decree destined to change the legislation regarding the documentation to be presented for many incentives, including the facades bonus which now always requires a compliance visa.

Finally, clarifications arrive following a parliamentary question regarding the work progress (Sal) after the end of the concession, i.e. to maintain the right to the 90% deduction it will be necessary to pay for the work before the end of the 2021, but it does not matter when they are completed, as long as they are finished. They are practically not required requirements specific about Ps.

The Budget Law is completed and the 2022 facades bonus at 60% is born

Let’s start from deadlines and that is how they are fixed in the last text of the bill and we also see what regulatory changes the bonus facades 2022.

After various second thoughts it was chosen in order to limit the impact of one cancellation drastic on the construction sector, to grant the bonus facades another year of life with a deadline set at December 31, 2022.

There Budget Law 2022 has chosen to act a little differently on renovation bonus because if we leave the bonus aside for a moment, a long-term renewal plan is established for the others. For example, it is already established that mobile bonuses and home bonuses will be funded until 2024 and the Superbonus 110%, albeit with changes, up to 2026.

In short, unlike other years, these measures are not only granted an annual renewal, but their path is traced on long duration. The path that the bonus will take, however, will not complete together with the other restructuring benefits, because it is the only one of them whose expiration is set at December 31, 2022 and after that date it will disappear completely.

Bad Announcements they do not end there and also affect the bonus legislation facades 2022, because until the end of the 2021 it will offer a discount on renovations for 90% of the costs, in 2022 instead, that is, for its last year of life, the loan will drop and will cover only 60% of the costs. That is, the face bonus 2022 at 60%.

Green light for a discount on the invoice and credit transfer for the 2022 facades bonus

In this extermination of bonuses where it was above all the facades bonus that paid for it, however, the possibility of using it up to its end with all three options is at least confirmed. That is, in addition to the classic personal income tax deduction in ten years, the face bonus 2022 60% it will continue to be used with a discount on the invoice and credit transfer.

In fact, until the bonus and the Superbonus 110% were not opened to these two options of use, a possibility that was introduced thanks to the Relaunch Decree (DL 34/2020), in fact, they were used by very few taxpayers.

This is because the fruition through personal income tax deduction (in 10 years for the facades bonus and in 5 years for the 110% Superbonus), however, provides that the owner anticipates the costs at first, but the facades bonus and Superbonus 110%, cover renovations massive and expensive, which represent too great an expense for many taxpayers also because they can anticipate the costs themselves and wait for the refund with taxes.

The anti-fraud decree arrives and changes the compliance visa for the facades bonus

Another novelty in terms of restructuring bonuses generally comes with the approval of the anti-fraud decree, namely the Law Decree 157/2021, in which the main purpose is to avoid the illegal use of the facilities.

Therefore there is a squeeze on the legislation that also affects the bonus facades for which it is established that regardless of how the contribution is used (Irpef deduction in ten years, discount on the invoice, credit transfer) it will be necessary to present the compliance visa.

At the same time, however, except for all the changes described up to now, there should be no change regarding the other aspects of the bonus facades, for example the works admitted will remain unchanged.

Facade bonus 90%, no requirement on the progress of the work (Sal) at the deadline

We come to another question that haunts taxpayers and that is what to do if the work started with the face bonus 90% are not yet completed by December 31, 2021.

To this question the answer comes from one parliamentary question of the MEF which dates back to July 7, 2021 (no. 5-06307), and clarifies that to qualify for the full 90% deduction all expenses must be paid before December 31, 2021. The state of work progress (Sal) on that date is completely irrelevant to the bonus facades, the only important thing is that the works are completed, but there is no obligation to do so by a certain date.

That is, two things are important in order to obtain the full deduction at 90% before it expires: that all costs of the admitted works are paid before the end of the year 2021 and that the works do not remain unfinished. For the rest, there are no dates or obligations regarding the progress of the work, unlike the Superbonus 110% for which it has been established that at the expiration date the Sal must be at least 30%.

Put simply the facade bonus remains at 90% if the works are paid for and started before the end of the year!

As for the new requirements about it work progress (Sal) and Superbonus 110%, the matter is explained in detail in the YouTube video of Eng. Marcello Contu:

Mobile bonuses and bonuses How does their relationship change in 2022?

We close with a last aspect that modifies in some way the bonus facades by reflex.

In fact, in order to recover the funds needed to create the face bonus 60% it was necessary cut the furniture bonus and change its legislation in some aspects.

First of all until the end of 2021 we will have the opportunity to purchase appliances and furniture for the newly renovated house by spending a maximum eligible amount of 16,000 euros and with the 50% discount, up to the applicable maximum of 8,000 euros.

From next year this deduction will drop and the mobile bonuses 2022 will have a maximum allowable expenditure of 5,000 euros for a limit amount of contribution equal to 2,500 euros.

But above all clarifications are awaited regarding the legislation since from the drafting of the text it seems that from now on the furniture bonus can be used only and exclusively if the renovations are covered by the home bonus. Until now, however, in fact, if the interventions were classified as di recovery of the building stock they were entitled to the mobile bonus, even if made with the facades bonus or the 110% Superbonus.