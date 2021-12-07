Facades Bonus: the list of documents for the compliance visa

Bonus facades: from the Accountants, a guide for professionals in charge of issuing the compliance visa on the documentation to be verified.

To help the professionals in charge of issuing the compliance visa in relation to the interventions that give the right to Facade bonus, the Council and the National Foundation of Accountants have published a list of documents to be checked before affixing the visa, in light of the innovations introduced by Legislative Decree 157/2021 (Anti-fraud Decree) on controls regarding building bonuses other than the Superbonus. Below is the list that is suggested to check.

Beneficiary party

Condominium.

Physical person.

Owner.

Holder.

Cohabitant family member – de facto cohabitant – civil union component – separated spouse.

Promissory buyer.

Public body that does not carry out commercial activities.

Private entity that does not carry out commercial activity.

Partnership.

Capital company.

Association of professionals.

Property data

Land registry search, registration application or, in the absence of the latter, receipts for payment of local taxes.

Copy excerpt of the PRG which shows that the property subject to intervention falls in zone A or B or in areas similar to these on the basis of regional legislation and municipal building regulations.

Documentation suitable for verifying the visibility of the facades from the street or ground for public use or substitutive declaration of the deed of notoriety (pursuant to art.47 of Presidential Decree no.445 of 2000) certifying the existence of the visibility requirement , even partial, of the external envelope of the building affected by the works.

Documentation certifying ownership or availability of the property

Deed of purchase or cadastral certificate.

Registered lease.

Registered loan agreement.

Certificate of family status or self-certification (cohabiting family member).

Succession and in case of transfer of the residual installments self-certification certifying the availability and material and direct possession of the property issued by the heir.

Sentence of separation for the spouse assignee of the property owned by the other spouse.

Preliminary purchase registered with placing in possession.

Consent to the execution of the works by the owner (for all holders other than cohabiting family members).

Copy of the deed of sale of the property with provision for the maintenance of the right of deduction for the transferor (in case of transfer of the residual installments).

Common parts in condominium

Copy of the shareholders’ meeting resolution approving the intervention and thousandth table for the distribution of expenses.

Minimum condominium.

Assembly resolution of the condominiums to approve the execution of the intervention and method of allocating expenses.

Self-certification of the nature of the work carried out and cadastral data of the real estate units forming part of the condominium.

Other statements made by the beneficiary

Substitutive declaration certifying the presence or absence of other contributions referring to the same works or that the subsidized expenses have been calculated net of any other contributions.

Documentation or substitutive declaration on the possession of taxable income in Italy.

Required qualifications, communications and certifications

Commencement of works communication (CIL or CILA) with deposit receipt.

Certified notification of commencement of activity (Scia) with deposit receipt.

Substitutive declaration of the deed of notoriety made by the taxpayer indicating the start date of the works and certifying the fact that the interventions put in place are among those that can be facilitated and that the same do not require any qualification pursuant to the current building legislation .

Expense documents and payments

Invoices

Speaking transfers

Infrastructure costs

Stamp duty

Type of intervention

Recovery or restoration of the “external facade” On common parts On single-family or multi-family buildings Interventions of cleaning only or external painting on the opaque structures of the facade On common parts On single-family or multi-family buildings

Interventions, including those of cleaning or painting only, on balconies, ornaments or friezes On common parts On single-family or multi-family buildings

Works attributable to urban decoration such as those relating to the gutters, downspouts, parapets, cornices and the arrangement of all the plant parts that insist on the opaque part of the facade On common parts On single-family or multi-family buildings

Interventions on opaque facade structures that are thermally influential or that affect more than 10% of the plaster of the overall gross dispersing surface of the building On common parts On single-family or multi-family buildings



Papers on options before the end of work

Statement from the condominium administrator certifying the amount of the sum paid by the individual condominium and the extent of the deduction accrued.

Consent to the assignment of the credit or discount on the invoice by the transferee / supplier.

Confirmation of the appropriateness of the expenses incurred (Legislative Decree 157/2021) with metric calculation attached.

Registration of the certified technician to specific orders and professional colleges.

RC policy of the signatory of the certification

Influential interventions from a thermal point of view

Technical report pursuant to art. 8, paragraph 1, Legislative Decree 192/2005

Technical data sheets of the materials and building components used and, if applicable, CE marking with relative declarations of performance (DoP)

Documents for options at the end of the work

Statement from the condominium administrator certifying the amount of the sum paid by the individual condominium and the extent of the deduction accrued.

Consent to the assignment of the credit or discount on the invoice by the transferee / supplier.

Confirmation of the appropriateness of the expenses incurred (Legislative Decree 157/2021) with metric calculation attached.

Registration of the certified technician to specific orders and professional colleges.

RC policy of the signatory of the certification.

Copy (s) of the receipt (s) of transmission of the Communication (s) of option of transfer / discount to the Revenue Agency regarding previous SALs (if any).

Influential interventions from a thermal point of view

Certification with which a qualified technician certifies the correspondence of the interventions carried out with the technical requirements envisaged for each of them or asseveration made by the construction manager on the conformity of the works carried out with the project with an attached metric calculation.

Technical report pursuant to art. 8, paragraph 1, Legislative Decree 192/2005.

Technical data sheets of the materials and building components used and, if applicable, CE marking with relative declarations of performance (DoP).

Energy performance certificate (APE), for each single property unit for which tax deductions are requested, drawn up by a technician not involved in the works.

Copy of the descriptive form relating to the interventions carried out sent to Enea showing the CPID code signed by the beneficiary of the deduction and by the qualified technician and relative email sent by Enea showing the aforementioned CPID code.

The Facades Bonus 2021 and 2022

The Facade Bonus (article 1, paragraphs 219 and 220, of law 160/2019) consists of one IRPEF or IRES deduction, for 2021 with rate at 90%, reduced however to 70% in 2022 by the Budget Law. The subsidy covers expenses related to the recovery or restoration of the façade of existing buildings, including only the cleaning or painting of the exterior. As an alternative to the deduction in the tax return, it is possible to exercise the discount option on the invoice or credit assignment (transferable to third parties at a market place), as required by art. 121 of Legislative Decree 34/2020. Hence, according to the dictates of the new Anti-fraud Decree, the need to issue a compliance visa.