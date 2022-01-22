Faccio Un Casino, Tecla with Alpha text and audio track

Text by Faccio un casino, single by Tecla con Alfa. Listen to the song and watch the official video.
“I make a mess” is a song by the young artist Tecla Insolia. The track is made with the participation of the Genoese singer-songwriter Alfa (stage name of Andrea De Flippi). The piece marks the second collaboration between the two singers, after the successes obtained with “I love you but”, among the most listened to songs of summer 2021.
Lyrics:
Us with the war in the chest
we put our hearts in peace
we with our feet on the ground but our heads in the clouds
We without wings on our shoulders
we with butterflies in our stomachs
we who shake our legs but who do we want to deceive?
Let’s make the dawn
people talking
and we shouting Dalla’s songs
two are wrong but I got it back
And it will be like the first time but
don’t blame me
We in the lungs the fresh air
us with the heart in the upper right corner
us with our eyes on that window
fixed on the clouds
I lost time, I lost everything
I lost my mind, I lost trains
i have sincere friends i lost sleep remedies
then I took all the blame
then i took it all night
to be able to tell you to your face
to be able to print it on your forehead
And let’s make the dawn
people talking
and we shouting Dalla’s songs
two are wrong but I got it back
And I screwed up
I like it, I continue
I hold my breath and cry then laugh
two are wrong but I got it back
And there is nothing left of us
you are close the same distant
I lie here laughing at myself
go if you want
if you have to go go if you want
And let’s make the dawn
people talking
and we shouting Dalla’s songs
two are wrong but I got it back
And I screwed up
I like it, I continue
I hold my breath and cry then laugh
two are wrong but I got it back
And it will be like the first time but
don’t blame me
