Faccio Un Casino, Tecla with Alpha text and audio track

“I make a mess” is a song by the young artist Tecla Insolia. The track is made with the participation of the Genoese singer-songwriter Alfa (stage name of Andrea De Flippi). The piece marks the second collaboration between the two singers, after the successes obtained with “I love you but”, among the most listened to songs of summer 2021.

Lyrics:

Us with the war in the chest

we put our hearts in peace

we with our feet on the ground but our heads in the clouds

We without wings on our shoulders

we with butterflies in our stomachs

we who shake our legs but who do we want to deceive?

Let’s make the dawn

people talking

and we shouting Dalla’s songs

two are wrong but I got it back

And it will be like the first time but

don’t blame me

We in the lungs the fresh air

us with the heart in the upper right corner

us with our eyes on that window

fixed on the clouds

I lost time, I lost everything

I lost my mind, I lost trains

i have sincere friends i lost sleep remedies

then I took all the blame

then i took it all night

to be able to tell you to your face

to be able to print it on your forehead

And let’s make the dawn

people talking

and we shouting Dalla’s songs

two are wrong but I got it back

And I screwed up

I like it, I continue

I hold my breath and cry then laugh

two are wrong but I got it back

And there is nothing left of us

you are close the same distant

I lie here laughing at myself

go if you want

if you have to go go if you want

And let’s make the dawn

people talking

and we shouting Dalla’s songs

two are wrong but I got it back

And I screwed up

I like it, I continue

I hold my breath and cry then laugh

two are wrong but I got it back

And it will be like the first time but

don’t blame me

