Face Masks No Longer Required in Dallas ISD Schools – NBC 7 Dallas (39)

The Dallas Independent School District (DISD, for its acronym in English) reported that as of Monday, February 28, the use of face masks will no longer be a requirement on district properties; however, they will be recommended.

”DISD has maintained a consistent masking protocol to help protect students, staff and families from the COVID-19 virus and its variants. Over the last month, we have been encouraged by the reduction in the number of positive cases in the district,” they highlighted in a statement.

They mention that after the change in Dallas County that recently moved to the Orange Level, this gives them more confidence to adjust some of their protocols and visitors and volunteers will be allowed to enter schools on a limited basis and the use of face masks is recommended. inside.

“Athletic events will continue to maintain social distance when possible under the new mask recommendation. Cleaning and disinfection protocols will continue to be implemented. In addition, campuses will be able to continue to host co-curricular and extracurricular activities, competitions, or programs for students to safely participate and engage in,” the statement added.