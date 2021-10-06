Face / Off 2, John Travolta and Nicolas Cage could return

Paramount Pictures has decided to offer the general public a sequel to “Face / Off“. The 1997 action film, directed by John Woo, has over time become a real cult. Fans of John Travolta and Nicolas Cage are still particularly attached to this title, which explains the controversy online at the time when it seemed everything was ready for the production of a remake.

The reaction of the fans to the announcement of a sequel was different, which warmed the hearts of many, who immediately hoped to be able to see again on the big screen Sean Archer And Castor Troy. Adam Wingard was chosen to direct, with Simon Barrett working on the script.

The director, interviewed by “Showbiz Cheat Sheet”, spoke about the project, also referring to John Travolta And Nicolas Cage: “The world in which the two characters exist isn’t as important as Sean Archer and Castor Troy themselves. They are the story. The film will be a continuation of that story ”.

Wingard is therefore aware of how important it would be to have the two actors on the set, on which to focus also this second chapter. Much will depend on the script: “They both read our ideas. They seem willing to return to the set. A screenplay, however, is something very different. We will see how they react ”.