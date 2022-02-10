Face / Off 2, the news on the sequel to the film

Face / Off 2 is the action thriller film in development. It is the sequel to the 1997 film directed by John Woowhich proposed an evolution of the thriller genre fused with the news in the scientific field.

Face / Off 2, the possible plot of the film



The plot should be a sequel to what happened in the first film. In the 1997 film an FBI agent, Sean Archer (John Travolta) is consumed with the desire to avenge the death of his son by a terrorist, Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage): Undergoes radical facial cosmetic surgery to look exactly like Cage’s character. But Castor Troy after awakening from a coma, takes the face left by the FBI agent, leading the plot to dire outcomes.

Castor Troy appeared to be dead at the end of the first film, but it’s not hard to add in the sequel’s plot that doctors can easily replace one man’s face with another’s. The original film grossed $ 245.7 million at the worldwide box office.

Face / Off 2, the possible cast of the film

Writing the screenplay for Face / Off 2 is Simon Barrett with Adam Wingardwhile in the first film the screenwriters were Mike Werb And Michael Colleary. Barrett at ComicBook.com magazine said he is “really excited” about the direction the sequel is taking, and the script maintains the continuity of the first film: are some things people want to see Castor Troy do and say, if Castor Troy comes back. So we are doing our best ”.

Production is expected to be by Paramount, and Barrett added: “So far, they keep giving us a little confused but genuinely excited thumbs up, every step of the way (…) it took two years to present Face / Off 2, because our speech was so confusing that [lo studio] he kept saying, ‘We think we like what you’re doing, but can you just explain who has the face in this scene?’ She added that it wasn’t until they got paid to write a 35-page treatment that the studio executives understood what they were proposing: “Adam and I had to argue and say, ‘No, it’s not a remake. It’s a direct sequel. ‘ Whether it’s better or worse, we don’t really care, because we think it’s better, but it’s definitely better than a Face / Off remake, because you pretty much know where it would end. “

The cast of the film is complex, because Castor Troy and Sean Archer are supposed to be played by Nicolas Cage And John Travolta. But at the moment it doesn’t appear that the two actors are in the film, although Barrett hopes that will happen: “I want to be clear: we don’t get paid particularly well. These are projects that we are generating (…) This does not necessarily mean that these things will be successful (…) we have proposed it to the right people who have the rights and we are making it move ”.

Deadline had speculated that the film could be a sequel with new actors, though Nicolas Cage he said he would be keen to get involved. Speaking to the Associated Press on the film’s red carpet Pig, said he’d like to return to the role: “Oh, I’d love to. I’d love to get back into that character and work with Travolta. Absolutely! It was such a fun movie to make, and I want to say it would be great if that happened. But who knows? “

The sequel will be directed by Adam Wingard himself.

Face / Offstreaming and on-demand



The film Face / Off – Two faces of a killer (1997) is available for streaming on Disney +. It is on-demand on Google Play, iTunes, Chili, Amazon Prime Video.

© All rights reserved