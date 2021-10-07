Face / Off 2: The script confused the producers because of all the face swaps

The Face / Off 2 writer revealed that he confused the producers with his script due to the number of face swaps.

For some time there has been talk of a possible sequel from Face / Off, John Woo cult of 1997 in which John Travolta and Nicolas Cage exchange faces with a surgical operation, complicating the game between the cat and the mouse at the center of the story. The screenwriter involved in the sequel, Simon Barrett, revealed that the script he signed alongside director Adam Wingard has confused the ideas to the producers because of the numerous face changes.

Simon Barrett told Slashfilm: “I’ll tell you something you don’t know. It took Adam and I two years to launch Face / Off 2 because the script was so complex that the producers kept saying ‘We think we like what you say, but you can just explain who has the face of who in this scene? ‘ In the end, it was only when they actually paid us to write a 35 page treatment that everyone really understood what we were proposing. There is a lot of enthusiasm at the study level, which I’m not used to. I think it has a little bit of a dealing with the recent success of my friend Adam’s monster movie [Godzilla vs. Kong]. But you never know, you never know “.

Simon Barrett has revealed that he is currently engaged in a series of changes to the script for Face / Off 2, but that the project remains under development:

“We have a script, we are fixing it and I think the direction we have taken is exciting. But we have Neil Moritz and Paramount to support, even if they are a little confused they continue to support us at every step.”