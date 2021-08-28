Face / Off Due Facce di un assassino the plot of the film on Rai 4 tonight Friday 27 August





– Commercial break –

Face / Off Two Faces of a murderer the film on Rai 4 tonight 27 August, the plot

Face / Off Two faces of a murderer is the cult thriller title airing tonight Friday 27 August on Rai 4 channel 21 of digital terrestrial at about 21:20. Directed by the master John Woo, the film plays with the identity with the two protagonists John Travolta and Nicola Cage, one agent, the other terrorist.

The film was a great success with the public. Released in 1997 with a running time of 133 minutes, the film grossed over $ 245 million worldwide. Mike Werb and Michael Colleary wrote the screenplay in 1990 but did not find a buyer, the arrival of John Woo changed the situation and for the director, after several low-budget films, it is an opportunity to have a substantial budget for the film scenes. action and special effects.

Face / Off two faces of a murderer the plot of the film

Let’s find out (or better remember) the plot of the film together Face / Off Two faces of a murderer broadcast tonight on Rai 4 to see if it could be ideal for our TV evening.

Loading... Advertisements

At the center is the hunt of the FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) to the terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) which ends with the wounding of the latter and his hospitalization in a coma. But there is a complication: Castor has planted a bomb and the only one who knows its location, besides him, is his brother Pollux Troy, who is in prison.

Archer then agrees to undergo a face transplant and takes the form of Castor Troy, who is taken to prison to extract information about the bomb from Pollux. The situation becomes complicated when Castor Troy wakes up from a coma and discovers he no longer has a face …

Where can I find it in streaming

The film Face / Off two faces of a killer broadcast tonight on Rai 3 and streaming on RaiPlay live, it is also available for rent and / or purchase on Google Play / You Tube, Apple TV, Chili and Prime Video Store.

The cast

Below is the main cast of the film

John Travolta: Sean Archer / Castor Troy

Nicolas Cage: Castor Troy / Sean Archer

Joan Allen: Eve Archer

Gina Gershon: Sasha Hassler

Dominique Swain: Jamie Archer

Alessandro Nivola: Pollux Troy

Nick Cassavetes: Dietrich Hassler

Harve Presnell: Victor Lazarro

Robert Wisdom: Tito Biondi

CCH Pounder: Dr. Hollis Miller

Colm Feore: Dr. Malcolm Walsh

John Carroll Lynch: Walton

Margaret Cho: Wanda

Danny Masterson: Karl

James Denton: Buzz

– Commercial break –