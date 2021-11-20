Face / Off, the apotheosis of American John Woo | Cinema

There was a very brief moment in which John Woo could do John Woo in America and it was between 2001 and 2002. His American career had started as befits with commissioned films, scripts of others to be treated with grace and staged at their best. Without respite, in which Van Damme looking for a missing father, and then a high profile film, Code name: Broken Arrow, a classic of 90s cinema in which the plan of a handful of terrorists or generic criminals with hyperbolic intentions collides with the simple American man, with the only person guarding the fort who can do something, in this case a ranger and a pilot. Already here, in Broken Arrow, the truth begins to peep out Woo, that is, the stories in which the emphasis is on duplicity, in which the characters have two faces or the story confronts them with duplicity and therefore the assumption that good and evil are contiguous. In Broken Arrow a classic about-face that overturns what we knew about a character is emphasized to the point of making it a statement about human nature.

It is a cardinal principle of the best John Woo that was already in The Killer (whose original title is “Two heroic bullets”) in which the characters embody opposite and complementary virtues and basically, good and evil, are interchangeable (the protagonist himself is a killer who repents after an accident). In Mission: Impossible 2 then the fluidity of identity and the game of deceptions will be even higher, making Ethan Hunt become a man who is nobody and is everyone, always identical to others. But it is Face / Off the clearest and most perfect theorization, the film that exposes his ideas with the greatest precision.

Spec script was born, that is a script written without a commission, around since the early 90s that a John Woo falls in hand in 1996. The story is meaningless. But really nonsense. An FBI agent hunts down a very dangerous criminal (who killed his son years earlier). To find out where a bomb he has placed is located and it will explode in a few days, he has his face (and voice!) Transplanted, so as to infiltrate the prison and discover the location of the device. At the same time, the (faceless) criminal awakened from the operation forces the surgeon to put the agent’s face on him. The two actually swapped bodies. Suspension of disbelief to the maximum. It was officially easier if they did it thanks to a magic, because so there are more questions that we would have to ask than the answers that are given (one for all: why if they exchange faces do they also have the same physique ??). But it is John Woo, it is stylized cinema, it is poetry, it is not prose, asking questions is the most wrong thing.

The most honest and upright agent looks like the worst criminal and vice versa. They had to be Sylvester Stallone And Arnold Schwarzenegger the protagonists (then yes that the physical problems would have been unavoidable) but they were not yet ready to collaborate and so they arrive John Travolta And Nicolas Cage, who can actually play two roles, and Nicolas Cage for the first time ever, he’s free to go wild, exhibiting the over-the-top acting style that a decade later would make him a meme idol.

Until the moment of the exchange, the film pushes a lot on the front of tension and sentimentality (the bullet that kills the agent’s son passing through his chest is an image of a true poet), from the exchange onwards instead Face / Off it just engages a whole other gear. AND John Woo that really tries to make Hollywood Hong Kong. Not even the money of Mission: Impossible 2 they will ensure similar action. Sure a lot had already been seen (the chase with motorboats comes from Jackie Chan) but not on US soil.

Most of all, however, it is the culmination of that idea of ​​double that strikes. Because the nonsense script only goes up to a certain point, the rest does it the way it does John Woo he works with images and staging to make it clear that the fact that these two extremes (the very good and the very bad) have exchanged bodies only emphasizes how they cannot exist without one another. How the balance of things that exist in our world is based on logical opposition, near and far at the same time. The sliding of one into the realm of the other is always one step away.

The moment in which it is clearest is in the mirror scene, when the two are facing each other but between them there is a mirror plate that each reflects their own image, which obviously is actually the image. of the other. They talk and shoot each other, while at the same time they look at the image of the other who is their new self. And we too have to make an effort throughout the film to remind ourselves that that face and those bad clothes hide a good one and vice versa.

All the great action and the creation of several moments in which movement (emphasized by slow motion) does not follow logic but follows harmony, is aimed at telling the world of John Woo, in which ideas and granitic, immense, elementary and basic values ​​are admired in a ballet of forces, while they balance, attract and seek each other. The wuxia pian e con has always done it Woo the gun fu does it, the version with guns and criminals of that idea of ​​a show that combines tradition and modernity, harmony and brutality.