Face / Off: the sequel to the film with John Travolta and Nicolas Cage is in the works

Rome, February 12, 2021 – For some time Paramount Pictures had been planning the remake of ‘Face / Off’ (John Woo, 1997): Now he has opted for a sequel and has found the director to put behind the camera. It is about Adam Wingard, which has cut its teeth in the low-budget horror genre and is expected to test the litmus with the blockbuster ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, due out in 2021. The performers of the original film, that is John Travolta And Nicolas Cage, it seems they are out of the game.

Face / Off – Two faces of a killer

Direct from the Chinese John Woo, in his third English-language film after an excellent career in Hong Kong, ‘Face / Off – Two Faces of a Murderer’ is an action / crime story with an intriguing narrative and a brash yet classy staging. Tells about FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) who is determined to catch sociopathic criminal Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). He succeeds, in the firefight Troy is wounded and goes into a coma, only he has had time to plant a powerful bomb first. To find her, Archer undergoes a futuristic face transplant, in order to replace the villain, sneak into the inner circle of his accomplices and find out where the device is. Only that Troy wakes up, decides to assume the identity of Archer and play the devil thanks to the powers that derive from the FBI.









The remake that becomes a sequel

According to US magazines, the idea of ​​shooting a sequel instead of a remake was recently taken. The director probably had a say Adam Wingard and the screenwriter Simon Barrett, who for Wingard wrote ‘V / H / S’, ‘You’re Next’ and ‘The Guest’ and is now aboard the new ‘Face / Off’ as co-author, alongside Wingard. There is no indication of the plot or the cast, although the absence of Travolta and Cage is taken for granted.

More than history, however, the real challenge for Adam Wingard will be not to make John Woo regret it, one that in the nineties helped Hollywood to rejuvenate the action genre, making it more exaggerated, but without neglecting a certain elegance (his slow motion has made school). Many young directors have been influenced by his style, few have been able to really make it their own, no one has improved it. We’ll see how Wingard behaves.

