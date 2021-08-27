Face / Off – Two faces of a killer: plot, cast and sequel to the film







Among the most famous action films of the late nineties there is without a shadow of a doubt Face / Off – Two faces of a killer, directed by the well-known Chinese director John Woo, established thanks to action films such as A Better Tomorrow, Hard Boiled And Mission: Impossible II. Here in his third US film, Woo builds an intricate story that pits a loyal FBI agent against a ruthless terrorist. The element at the base of the film, as is well known, is the exchange of features that these two characters undergo following a surgery, the starting point for a story that is as compelling as it is exciting.

The screenplay for the film was written by Mike Werb And Michael Colleary, who completed it in 1990. Among the sources of inspiration, the two then cited films such as Human fury And Diabolical operation. Due to the ambitious narrative implications and elements they described, however, no one seemed willing to finance the project. The two authors made so many changes over time, until they met Woo, who said he was particularly interested in directing that story. With a budget of $ 80 million, Face / Off – Two faces of a killer it turned out to be an extraordinary success.

In fact, the film achieved a worldwide earnings of about 245 million dollars and received particular praise for the performances of the protagonists, for the dynamic action scenes and for the special effects that enrich the whole. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and to the announced sequel. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Face / Off – Two faces of a murderer: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Sean Archer, an FBI agent who has been conducting a relentless hunt for the extremely dangerous terrorist for years Castor Troy. Sworn enemies, the two have met several times without being able to prevail over each other. In one of their clashes, however, Sean’s son was killed and has sworn vengeance ever since. Finally, thanks to a well-planned ambush, he manages to capture both Castor and his younger brother Pollux Troy. The latter is arrested and taken to prison, while the terrorist ends up in a coma following the shooting.

Everything therefore seems to have come to an end for Archer, at least until he discovers a time bomb placed by the two brothers in a crowded place in Los Angeles. To try to extract information from Pollux about where it is hidden, Archer agrees to undergo an operation that leads him to assume the face, voice and appearance of Castor. By doing so, he can continue to conduct his undercover investigation. The terrorist, however, awakened from a coma, finds himself able to manage his new identity, that of Archer, to take possession of the professional and sentimental life of the enemy, in an attempt to destroy him.

Face / Off – Two faces of a killer: the cast of the film

For the two lead characters, the producers were looking for big action movie stars. Among the pairs of interpreters considered are Arnold Schwarzenegger And Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme And Steven Seagal, Harrison Ford And Michael Douglas, Alec Baldwin And Bruce Willis And Al Pacino And Robert De Niro. In the end, however, the actors were chosen for the roles Nicolas Cage And John Travolta. Cage initially turned down the role of Castor Troy, as he was not interested in playing a villain. However, when he realized that he was going to be primarily the “good guy,” Cage immediately agreed to participate in the film.

Travolta, on the other hand, is Sean Archer, who then buys the role of Castor. To prepare for the roles and having to play each other’s shoes, the two actors spent two weeks in close contact, studying each other and agreeing on different attitudes and movements. Next to them in the film there are then Joan Allen in the role of Eve Archer e Alessandro Nivola in those of Pollux Troy. The actor and director Nick Cassavetes, famous for directing The pages of our life, plays Dietrich Hassler instead. Colm Feore, now known for his role as Reginald Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, is Dr. Malcolm Walsh, the one who performs the operation on the two protagonists.

Face / Off – Two faces of a murderer: the sequel, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

After years of speculation, in 2019 Paramount Pictures confirmed their intention to create a remake of the film, with a new cast. However, in February 2021 it was instead reported that the film will be a direct sequel to the 1997 title, thus presenting the same actors for protagonists. He was called to direct the film Adam Wingard, a director already known for films Blair Witch, Death Note And Godzilla vs. Kong. Interviewed about it, he then said that he will make sure that cutting-edge technologies and special effects are used for the new film, so as to make everything even more realistic.

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Face / Off – Two faces of a killer it is in fact available in the catalogs of Chili, Rai Play and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will have the opportunity to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Friday 27 August at 21:20 hours On the canal Rai 4.

