Face shape and make up: how to enhance yourself with the right make-up

No.el make up, the watchword of 2021 is “enhance”. But to do it you have to be aware of their strengths, to be exalted, and gods defects, to be minimized. The first step is to discover and harmonize the shape of our face. Then we look to celebrities, to identify beauty trends for each type and, why not? steal some tricks.

According to a standard subdivision, i There are eight types of face shapes, but the possible combinations are endless. Example of Perfect oval I’m Monica Bellucci, Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman, Megan Fox: for them, make-up does not serve to correct, quite the contrary! Follows theElongated oval: reference star Sarah Jessica Parker and Liv Tyler. The trick here is re-proportion volumes, with a little bit of contouring.

Make up and face shape: from round to square, to diamond

For those who have the Round face the need is opposite. Like Cameron Diaz and Selena Gomez, you try to stretch the face with the use of blush. The Face at heart has its best known exponents in Miranda Kerr and Karlie Kloss. Featuring a wider forehead and a thinner bottom, this is played with highlighters and lipstick.

The square faces, on the contrary, they have a more pronounced lower structure, as for Angelina Jolie and Sandra Bullock. Make-up is for to refine the strokes, and it focuses on the eyes. Then there is the Diamond face, tight both on the forehead and on the chin. With well-defined cheekbones, here the make up must be light and harmonious: How do they do it Madonna and Lily-Rose Depp.

Make up for triangle oval and inverted triangle

The last two forms are the triangle face and the inverted triangle. The first is that of Renée Zellweger, Eva Mendes and Afef. The jaw is wider than the forehead. On the contrary, the inverted triangle has the spacious forehead Well yes narrows towards the chin, as in the case of Victoria Beckham.

But these eight are not the only shapes present in nature. You can also have a structure that is somewhere between two. This is the case of the actress Scarlett Johansson: her face shape it has the characteristics of both the heart and the diamond.

