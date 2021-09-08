Face shapes: how to enhance every oval with make-up

C.he makeup is a valid ally for optically correcting small defects has long been known, but the relationship between make-up and face shapes has improved over the years. No more correction at all costs, if ever, make-up today is an art in itself: learning to enhance one’s natural beauty, as well as personality.

Studying the face before putting on make-up: the advice of Francesca Irranca

Confirm this setting, Francesca Irranca, born as a designer and today an image consultant and an expert in armocromia. Trained at the Komax in Milan, the Carla Gozzi Academy, and later at the Accademia del Lusso, today “I work with women and for women”.

At the base, also studies of aesthetic psychology: «They allow me to understand the undeclared aspirational of the client, because one thing is what we say, one thing is what we want. I like to give a great result even to those who have little time, intervening on small details, such as an accessory, a color, a haircut or, indeed, make-up, to enhance what is already there, without any distortion ».

Make up and face shapes: 8 in total

“The make-up enhances when studied according to the shape of the face, but the relationship between these two elements is not as immediate as one might imagine », the expert begins.

«The face shapes, in their basic classification, are eight, but the possible combinations, in reality, are infinite. It can happen, for example, an apparently round face, which in reality is only a shorter oval, or a mix of shapes, as in the case of the actress. Scarlett Johansson, who has a face halfway between a heart and a diamond»Explains Irranca.

“That’s why in addition to the shape, the proportions must always be considered. There are many features to put together, it being understood that the oval remains a useful guide in choosing the make-up, haircut and accessories, but the personal and subjective component is equally fundamental ».

1. “Classic” oval, like Monica Bellucci or Julia Roberts

The simplest example to approach the relationship between make-up and face shapes is represented byclassic oval, which we often hear about.

“It is the most harmonious form, the one that is considered as such: starting from this, all the others can be corrected optically with make-up”, explains the expert.

«Well proportioned and also delicate, with a face belonging to this type you can highlight the eyes and the mouth, always strong points. Its plus is undoubtedly in the fact that you don’t have to work with lights and shadows to create a camouflage effect make-up, How do they do it Monica Bellucci, Natalie Portman, Megan Fox and Julia Roberts, star with a classic oval face ».

2. Long oval, like Sarah Jessica Parker and Liv Tyler

On the other hand, the case of elongated ovals such as those of Sarah Jessica Parker and Liv Tyler.

“Here it is useful to correct the length and work with shaded areas to optically shorten the face, deceiving the gaze ».

Among the possible solutions is that of “highlight the cheekbone: after applying the base, which can also be a light fluid foundation, earths and blushes are used, to be applied in the upper part if the forehead is long, in the lower part, however, if the nose-chin area is important »Reveals Francesca Irranca.

«Even the cheekbones must be made up in the same way, sculpted with a horizontal line, to balance the shapes. The reason is simple: all that is horizontal breaks, all that is oblique lengthens. By this same principle, if the forehead is long, even one is fine fringe“.

3. Round oval, like Selena Gomez

Quite the opposite, however, for round faces, which need to be optically elongated to get closer to the perfect oval. They have them, for example, Cameron Diaz and Selena Gomez, even if the two stars are very different from each other.

“We often tend to associate a round face with a chubby face, but this is not necessarily the case”, explains the expert.

How can it be stretched? «The ideal is to choose a foundation texture that is not opaque but luminous, which optically already gives the illusion of greater length. Another typ is that of apply the blush obliquely, proceeding from the cheekbone to the temple, and do the same thing with the eye make-up, always going upwards. To help yourself, it is better to use an angular brush, which emphasizes this effect ».

4. Oval to heart, like Miranda Kerr or Karlie Kloss

«The so-called heart-shaped face, for example like Miranda Kerr and Karlie Kloss, it is characterized by a wider forehead and a thinner lower part ».

What to do? «Illuminate the lower part, held lighter than the upper one. Do not overemphasize the eyes, because being located in the largest space, they usually appear they are already large. The winning choice is instead to focus on the mouth, peronalizing the colors and textures of the lipstick ».

5. Square oval, like Angelina Jolie and Sandra Bullock

Square faces, on the other hand, are easily recognized why they have a beautiful lower structure, often characterized by a wide and square jaw, while the nose tends to be small, as is the case with Angelina Jolie.

“The jaw is always a characteristic element of the face of this type, it has the same size as the temples and the cheekbones are very evident, characteristics that make it more difficult to age, unlike the classic oval, less structured”, explains Francesca Irranca.

«A face of this type can be softened with make-up. The blush, for example, can be applied with circular movements, or by tracing a three from the temple to the cheekbone, and then up to the jaw.. Better to opt for calm tones, which soften the features. Focus on the eyes, to intensify the gaze, since the rest is already so ».

6. Diamond oval, like Madonna and Lily-Rose Depp

Another type of face is the diamond one. «The characteristic of this face is that it tightens both on the forehead and on the chin. She always has very beautiful and defined cheekbones. Better to lighten it and harmonize it without putting too much strain on the eye, to avoid it being too heavy », advises the style coach. A few examples? Madonna and Lily-Rose Depp, who have very defined diamond faces.

7 and 8. The triangle oval, like Eva Mendes and Renée Zellweger

The last two forms are the triangle face and the inverted triangle.

«The first, that of Renée Zellweger, Eva Mendes and Afef, it is characterized by a wider maxillary part, while the forehead narrows. The smaller part should be emphasized by playing with highlighters and foundation, while the lower part softened with earth and blush », advises the expert.

The inverted triangle, on the other hand, has a spacious forehead and narrows towards the chin, as in the case of Victoria Beckham.

«You can enhance it with a very light make-up, just like the stylist does, emphasizing the cheekbones with illuminants to be applied under the eyes and blend the blush horizontally, or slightly diagonally» explains Francesca. “The eyes are the most beautiful part of this type of oval, and should be enhanced by dilating the volumes”.

Faces of this type often have small lips, considering that they are located in the narrowest part and proportionally cannot be exaggerated: a push up effect is easily obtained with the classic gloss.

Correcting is never an obligation

Without prejudice to the very close relationship between make and face shapes, no camouflage is a must. You can turn to a professional to find out more about yourself and your potential in terms of style and look, since we often tend to focus more on defects than on merits, or not to consider some types of clothes at all, focusing on on models that do not enhance a certain type of figure.

As Francesca Irranca teaches, however, what matters is to make sure that every piece matches your personality.

