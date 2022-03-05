Face to face of the Reynoseta against the Larcaboys

Juan Reynoso will face off in an exciting strategy duel against Nicolás Larcamón, with the duel on Day 9 that will measure Cruz Azul against Puebla at the Azteca Stadium.

Juan Reynoso earned the distinction of ‘chess player’ thanks to what he gave chair of strategy since his arrival as Technical director of Cruz Azulwhich from the first tournament it was enough for him conquer the coveted ninth star. This Saturday, the Peruvian strategist You will have to test your most effective tactical drawings to beat the man of the moment and that already sounds until reaching the America club: Nicolás Larcamón at the head of Puebla.

And it is that the Argentine coach has La Franja as the only undefeated team of all the Liga MX in the Clausura Tournament 2022with one step historic and firm that until last day underpinned it as the competition leader; it is because of that Machine will have one of its most difficult tests this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. from the Aztec stadiumin one of the more even and attractive matches of Day 9.

For it, Juan Reynoso is already preparing his best men to send them to the field, with the forceful objective of take away the undefeated Puebla and that Blue Cross can re-add three points in the contestand in this way it reaffirms itself as one of the firm candidates to win the titlethe one of the tenth star.

Blue Cross vs. Puebla: Face to face in Clausura 2022

The ‘larcaboys‘ arrive at the meeting in the country’s capital in second place in the Position Table with 18 units, determined to recover Clausura 2022 leadershipafter having lost it after drawing 1-1 in the double date against FC Juárez at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, so they will look for return to winning ways as a visitorcondition in which they have won all their matchesso they record nine points in their three duels out of home.

Also, it comes with the third best offense of the entire tournament by registering 14 goals in favor, six of them scored by Fernando Aristeguieta, Guillermo Martinez and Maximiliano Araujo with two each, who have established themselves as the most dangerous men of the poblano attack; while at the defense ranks as second-best teamwith only six goals against, thanks to the great defensive work of the team and its goalkeeper Anthony Silva.

For its part, the ‘Reynoseta‘ reaches the Matchday 9 Located in the fourth place in the standingswith 14 points harvestedso even winning it would not be enough to overcome La Franja, so maximum that aspires is to reach the third placeif Tigers do not add points against the leader Pachuca this Sunday; However, more than reason comes after rescuing a heroic draw against Tigres in the Volcano mid week.

Cruz Azul boasts the same offense as the Puebla team, as it also registers 14 goals in favor, most of them distributed between Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Santiago Giménez and Ignacio Rivero like the goal men of La Maquina so far, while in the defensive table is up to seventh place with nine goals conceded.

Blue Cross vs. Puebla: This is how they arrive at Day 9 of the Clausura 2022

It should be noted, on the other hand, that Cruz Azul already has six games without being able to beat Puebla on the MX League, because the last time it was imposed on The fringe it was in the Opening 2018when he won 3-0 on the field of Aztec stadium; since then, La Maquina recorded five draws and one loss against the Pueblans. Blue Cross vs. Puebla: This is how they have been moving in the Position Table throughout the tournament

