Facebook abandons its crypto ambitions, Diem close to divestment

A project born badly, which is ending even worse. Facebook is preparing to dispose of assets related to Diem, its cryptocurrency project which was originally called Libra. An operation that effectively decrees a failure, for Facebook, and for its ambitions to become an important player also in the world of cryptocurrencies.

According to several very authoritative sources, the Diem Association – which was launched by Facebook in 2019 and is supported by 25 companies and non-profit groups – is about to close. Or perhaps it is better to say, it is about to be sold.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook’s assets could end up in the hands of Silvergate Bank, for $ 200 million. And it would be more of a way to repay the founders of the initiative, who initially allocated $ 10 million to be part of it.

It is a story with an almost obvious ending, that of Diem. Because Facebook’s cryptocurrency project was born under not very comforting pretensions. In the beginning it was called Libra, and it had to be a big project. But within a few months, many supporters of the initiative – from PayPal to eBay, from Visa to Mastercard, abandoned the project. Because the pressure and concerns of regulators about the impact of a cryptocurrency conceived by Facebook have made a scorching earth around the project.

Yet Zuckerberg tried. And in December 2020 the rebranding arrived, with Diem. A change of brand in an effort to emphasize the independence and transparency of its troubled digital uniform project. The idea – also to appease institutional pressures – was rethought, and became that of launching a stablecoin backed by the US dollar. The debut on the market, however, never took place. The project has not yet managed to gain approval from US regulators, and David Marcus, the initiative’s founder, left Facebook a few weeks ago.