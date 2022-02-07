Facebook alert, thousands of users away: what happens

It was a black day on Thursday, February 3 on Wall Street. The collapse of listed stocks was driven by Halfthe parent company of the social network Facebookfrom Instagram and the messaging app Whatsapp. Meta left 26.4% on the ground. It was the worst loss ever in a single day. It took 24 hours to wipe out billions of dollars from Meta’s market value.

Why did investors flee the stock? Meta reported on Wednesday some difficulties in monitoring user behavior online due to a change in the policy of Apple. The change of pace, made on the devices iPhone it would have cost, for the social network company, some tens of billions of dollars, calculated in terms of advertising revenues that have failed. The choice of the company founded by Steve Jobs it is explained by the ultimate goal of protecting the privacy of users.

The numbers of the crisis

But the second element of difficulty in addition to the economic one lies in the fact that, for the first time since its birth and in the last 3 months, Facebook has lost users daily assets worldwide, while those active on a monthly basis have remained constant since October 2021. However, the platform remains the most used worldwide but, in close proximity, Mark Zuckerberg he also talked about the difficulties he had in competing with Tik Tokthe Chinese app for short videos that mainly gathers a very young audience.

Among other things, the news came while Meta is in the midst of a new path that points to the construction of the metaverse. The change in the name of the parent company (which was previously called Facebook, like the social network) was also part of the new direction taken by Zuckerberg.

The data on the loss of use refer to fourth quarter 2021therefore from October 2021 to December 2021 and, in the face of an increase in the revenue precisely in that quarter of 2020, the useful for action. At the same time, analysts expected an increase in the number of monthly active users, therefore the subscribers who connect at least once a month. This parameter remained constant compared to the previous quarter (at 2.91 billion, a staggering figure in any case). More concern was raised by the data relating to daily active users, therefore relating to members who log in at least once every 24 hours. The number went from 1.930 billion to 1.929.

Competition with Tik Tok

One million users (less) might seem a substantial figure in itself but not when compared to the size of Facebook, yet investors have appeared worried by what, in the next report, could be confirmed with a trendindicative of the inability of Zuckerberg’s social network to attract new users and in particular the new generations, who are moving to other platforms.

The company explained that the economic data overestimated by analysts can be explained by the crisis that hit them advertisers, which have reduced their investments in online advertising, therefore through Facebook. According to Meta, the advertiser crisis could be explained by the increase ininflation and with the supply chain crisis (which we are also observing in other sectors, for example as regards semiconductors).

Then there is the question, already mentioned above, of the change in policy by Apple in the part in which the company of Cupertino, California, makes available to other entities (Facebook, for example) the information regarding the preferences of the owners of iPhone and not only. Consequently, it is more difficult for Meta to understand what a smartphone user likes and dislikes: hence a series of difficulties in guaranteeing advertising tailored to the users of the social network for Facebook advertisers.