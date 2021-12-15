Facebook and Google, the Great War of Related Rights has begun

It is already a heated confrontation, it will also be long and full of pitfalls. On the one hand, publishers who rightly claim that the use of their digital content is correctly paid by large platforms (years ago they were defined as OTT, Over The Top: Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, etc.) and also by smaller, as established by the European Union in March two years ago. On the other, social networks, search engines, aggregators and press reviews that will do their best to avoid paying.

The first serious skirmish broke out the other night, not even 24 hours after the entry into force in Italy of the rules implementing the EU directive 790 of 2019. Without notifying users and only informing the publishers at the last minute, Facebook has changed the way in which “third party links” are published, which are now no longer accompanied by an image and text (the “preview”). To be clear: if you want to share this article on Facebook, you will in fact provide the link with the title and the newspaper of origin. Nothing else. In a note requested and obtained from Corriere della Sera, Facebook claims to have introduced this innovation “in compliance with the law”, to ensure that “control remains in the hands of the owners of the content who use our platforms. We are committed to strengthening the solutions we offer, to help the sector meet the needs of an increasingly digital age ”. Beyond the statements, in this minimalist form of publication, the visibility and therefore the use of the contents are heavily penalized. In short, the risk is that there is a significant drop in the traffic conveyed by Facebook to editorial sites. To suffer the most serious damage will probably be the most digital publishers (the “pure digital” as Fanpage, for example) and those with less original content. The more than justified suspicion is that Facebook rather wants to create conditions that would cool any request for compensation from publishers: as Google did in Spain seven years ago, when rather than paying for editorial content in the News service, as established by national law, he preferred to close it.

Facebook’s decision, and the similar ones that Google and the other OTTs could take shortly, is a consequence of the creation and, on the other hand, of the application of the so-called “related rights” (meaning: connected to the right of author), which are exclusive to publishers and authors and allow you to authorize or prohibit the direct or indirect reproduction of editorial content online. This was the path chosen by the European legislator to allow the economic exploitation of especially journalistic products. The Italian legislator has adopted a negotiation mechanism assisted by certain times that guarantees respect for “connected rights”, leaving the recourse to ordinary justice as a last resort. Within two months starting from 12 December, the AgCom (the regulatory authority for communications) will have to define how the “fair compensation” envisaged by the European and national legislators is determined. And the AgCom will always intervene later in case of lack of agreement between the parties, in ways and times not yet formalized, before relying on the judiciary. The definition of “very short extracts” remains central for the publication of which nothing will be owed by the platforms to the publishers and authors: in Italy the qualitative and not quantitative criterion prevailed (ie the completeness of the short extract, not its length).

As always, to understand what lies behind the great maneuvers and minimal tactics you have to retrace the paths of money, the English “follow the money”. The money is a lot. In a market richer than the Italian one, the main of the thirteen collecting societies representing the interests of German publishers is proposing contracts to the OTTs that calculate the remuneration for 2022 at 190 million euros to be paid by Facebook and Instagram (both of the Meta group, controlled by Mark Zuckerberg) and 420 million euros borne by Alphabet, i.e. Google. In 2020 Meta generated revenues in Germany of five billion euros, Alphabet even for nine. For months, the two major platforms have courted the main publishing groups on the continent to persuade them to close agreements that would avoid the application of the provisions of the new copyright rules.