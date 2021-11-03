Facebook becomes Meta, but the name is already used by another company – Nerd4.life

Apparently the idea of ​​renaming Facebook “Half” it wasn’t all that original on Zuckerberg’s part. In fact, there is aother company that already uses this name and is willing to step aside, in exchange for a reasonable fee: 20 million dollars.

For those missing out on the latest news, Mark Zuckerberg announced last week that his company will change its name. Basically there will be no change for the Facebook platform, but the parent company, which also controls Instagram and Whatsapp, will change its name to Meta, in order to better represent the multitude of products and services created, as well as fully reflect the intentions of the company. make your own metaverse.

The problem, however, is that in August Joe Darger and Zack Shutt, owners of the company Meta PCs, which for just over a year has been selling PCs, laptops, tablets and other electronic products, had already applied for the registration of the “Meta” trademark. The trademark has not yet been approved, but the two founders have stated that they are willing to give it up in exchange for 20 million dollars. A figure that shouldn’t be particularly problematic for Zuckerberg’s company, which last year had a turnover of 86 billion dollars.

The request for registration of the “Meta” trademark by the founders of Meta PCs

Meanwhile Meta PCs, for obvious reasons, is enjoying an unexpected popularity on social media these days, which the founders are exploiting for some ironic tweets, like the one below. Either way, the company is doing great publicity thanks to Zuckerberg.

Staying on the subject, Microsoft is also willing to realize its metaverse, with a focus on Xbox and gaming in general.