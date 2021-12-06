Facebook changes identity and becomes Meta

It was the most talked about media news of the last period, which will upset the digital environment (and not only): Facebook changed its name to “Meta”.

Basically, while the social network kept the same name, the Facebook company changed it to “Half“. Zuckerberg’s choice is not only linked to naming, but, to use his own words, to new technologies:” We are a company that builds technologies to connect people. Together we can finally put people at the heart of our technology. And together, we can unlock a much larger creative economy. To reflect on who we are and what we hope to achieve. Right now, our brand is closely tied to a single product, but over time I hope we will be seen as a metaverse company“said the founder of Facebook.

What is the Metaverse

Here then it appears very clear that the ultimate goal is to transform social media into a ecosystem to “connect” people. If, on the one hand, the mission of Facebook – and of other Zuckerberg companies like Instagram, Messenger, Quest VR and the Horizon VR platform – is to connect people, the new vision now is to “help bring the metaverse to life. And now “continues Zuckerberg” we have a name that reflects the breadth of what we do “.

But what is meant, in detail, by metaverse? “An even more immersive platform, an Internet embodied where you are” says the Founder of Facebook, who adds “the definitive feature of the metaverse will be a feeling of presence, as if you were right there with another person or in another place “.

Here then, remotely, it will be possible “to be together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create and even have completely new experiences”, arriving at being “teleported instantly, as a hologram, to be in the office without commuting, to a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room “.

What the metaverse is made of

In practice, the metaverse it will not be created by a single company, but will be built by creators and developers who create new experiences and digital products in a creative economy much larger than that constrained by today’s platforms: it is with these words that Zuckerberg expects to create 10,000 jobs in Europe over the next 5 years.

A similar choice had also been made by Google in the passage to Alphabet – a sort of “parent entity” that combines its product lines from different sectors, including robotics and healthcare – but Zuckerberg’s choice places the accent on the new “virtual world” of which Facebook, or rather Meta, wants to be the initiator, but not the owner.

A future yet to be written

If Zuckerberg did not want to go into too much detail or say when the new platform will be ready, it can already be said, however, that the metaverse is the next chapter of the Internet. A chapter yet to be written, but which will inevitably change our future in a new perspective: that of the virtual experience, more and more immersive.