Facebook changes its name: it becomes Meta

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) had recently announced that it would pick a new name that would better match the company’s vision of betting big on the metaverse; on Thursday, the company made the new name public and announced plans to change its stock market symbol.

What happened

Facebook Inc will change its name to Half, a name that encompasses all its investment in growth through the metaverse.

“The connection is evolving and so are we,” the company states on the new website. “The metaverse is the next evolution of the social connection; our company’s vision is to help bring the metaverse to life, so we are changing our name to reflect our commitment to this future ”.

The CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change at the Facebook Connect event.

“To reflect who we are and what we hope to build, I am proud to announce that starting today our company will be called Meta,” said Zuckerberg; “From now on we will be focusing primarily on the metaverse, not on Facebook.”

The acquisition of Oculus, which took place in 2014 for 2 billion dollars, over the years has further pushed Facebook towards the virtual and augmented reality sector; The rebranding came after the company announced in a statement this year that it would invest heavily in the metaverse.

On December 1st Facebook will change its FB ticker to MVRS.

Highlights of the event

Along with the update on the name change, Facebook has provided some news regarding their plans for the metaverse:

Zuckerberg said augmented reality is more difficult to develop than virtual reality.

The company announced the ‘Cambria Project’, clarifying that it will not be a “new Oculus”.

Facebook is working on several new metaverse products, including some virtual reality products.

Non-fungible tokens have been mentioned several times by Zuckerberg.

In the future, users will be able to log into Oculus without a Facebook-linked account.

The growth of the metaverse could come in segments like office, fitness and gaming, according to Zuckerberg

The video game ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ by Take Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) will arrive on Oculus; gaming is mentioned by many as one of the entry points into the metaverse.

The reactions

When Facebook announced it would change its name, many pointed out that the timing of this decision coincides with several public relations disasters for the company.

Zuckerberg told The Verge that the move involves an ongoing change in the company that has nothing to do with timing; Facebook will invest $ 10 billion in building the metaverse this year.

Zuckerberg said the cycle of bad news “has nothing to do with this. While I think some people might want to make this kind of connection, I think it’s a bit ridiculous. “

Sportsbetting.ag had bet on Facebook’s name change: the main choices fell on Virtuel (+400), Connect (+500), Horizon (+500), Ecoverse (+700) and Metabook (+800); in the end, none of these popular options turned out to be correct.

On this, Wayne Duggan of Benzinga was right.

“If Facebook focuses its rebranding on the metaverse, there’s a good chance the new name will include ‘meta’ or ‘towards’.”

An immediate reaction to Facebook’s name change came from Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) e Square Inc (NYSE: SQ); Dorsey has tweeted “Meta: referring to itself or to the conventions of its kind; self-referential “.

Previously, Dorsey made fun of Facebook by suggesting the company change its name to “Central Intelligence Corporation”.

Price movement of FB

At the time of publication, Facebook stock was up 3% to $ 322.70.