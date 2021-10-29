News

Facebook changes its name: it becomes Meta

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) had recently announced that it would pick a new name that would better match the company’s vision of betting big on the metaverse; on Thursday, the company made the new name public and announced plans to change its stock market symbol.

What happened

Facebook Inc will change its name to Half, a name that encompasses all its investment in growth through the metaverse.

“The connection is evolving and so are we,” the company states on the new website. “The metaverse is the next evolution of the social connection; our company’s vision is to help bring the metaverse to life, so we are changing our name to reflect our commitment to this future ”.

The CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change at the Facebook Connect event.

“To reflect who we are and what we hope to build, I am proud to announce that starting today our company will be called Meta,” said Zuckerberg; “From now on we will be focusing primarily on the metaverse, not on Facebook.”

The acquisition of Oculus, which took place in 2014 for 2 billion dollars, over the years has further pushed Facebook towards the virtual and augmented reality sector; The rebranding came after the company announced in a statement this year that it would invest heavily in the metaverse.

On December 1st Facebook will change its FB ticker to MVRS.

Highlights of the event

Along with the update on the name change, Facebook has provided some news regarding their plans for the metaverse:

  • Zuckerberg said augmented reality is more difficult to develop than virtual reality.
  • The company announced the ‘Cambria Project’, clarifying that it will not be a “new Oculus”.
  • Facebook is working on several new metaverse products, including some virtual reality products.
  • Non-fungible tokens have been mentioned several times by Zuckerberg.
  • In the future, users will be able to log into Oculus without a Facebook-linked account.
  • The growth of the metaverse could come in segments like office, fitness and gaming, according to Zuckerberg
  • The video game ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ by Take Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) will arrive on Oculus; gaming is mentioned by many as one of the entry points into the metaverse.

The reactions

When Facebook announced it would change its name, many pointed out that the timing of this decision coincides with several public relations disasters for the company.

Loading...
Advertisements

Zuckerberg told The Verge that the move involves an ongoing change in the company that has nothing to do with timing; Facebook will invest $ 10 billion in building the metaverse this year.

Zuckerberg said the cycle of bad news “has nothing to do with this. While I think some people might want to make this kind of connection, I think it’s a bit ridiculous. “

Sportsbetting.ag had bet on Facebook’s name change: the main choices fell on Virtuel (+400), Connect (+500), Horizon (+500), Ecoverse (+700) and Metabook (+800); in the end, none of these popular options turned out to be correct.

On this, Wayne Duggan of Benzinga was right.

“If Facebook focuses its rebranding on the metaverse, there’s a good chance the new name will include ‘meta’ or ‘towards’.”

An immediate reaction to Facebook’s name change came from Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) e Square Inc (NYSE: SQ); Dorsey has tweeted “Meta: referring to itself or to the conventions of its kind; self-referential “.

Previously, Dorsey made fun of Facebook by suggesting the company change its name to “Central Intelligence Corporation”.

Price movement of FB

At the time of publication, Facebook stock was up 3% to $ 322.70.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

747
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
732
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
645
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
613
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
572
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
510
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
506
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
422
News

Ripple announces a partnership in the Middle East
413
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
398
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top