Facebook could lose $ 10 billion in 2022. All Apple’s fault

In recent days, Facebook’s declining numbers have raised several concerns and, according to what was admitted during the call to investors, part of the blame to be brought to Apple. In fact, an option has been implemented on the iPhone that allows you to select the applications that can track user data and, probably, many have chosen to disable tracking on Facebook. This, according to the words of Meta’s CFO David Wehner, has significantly damaged the revenue from advertising.









The worst news for Zuckerberg is that Apple’s pick may have a impact also during the current year and in the years to come: “The overall impact of iOS as a headwind on our business will be in the order of $ 10 billion in 2022”, the CFO suggested during Wednesday’s investor call to detail the latest quarterly results. Results not in line with expectations, which led the company to record the biggest crash on the stock market, amounting to over 200 billion dollars in a single day. Wehner pointed out that “The number cannot be precise, but an estimate and we are working hard to mitigate the impact”.





Meta is focusing more and more on the metaverse (as evidenced by the recent name change) with billionaire investments. To date, with advertising that generates most of the turnover, taking advantage of the enormous amount of users (almost 3 billion) that it can count in its round of social applications: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

It is therefore clear that Apple’s move completed with the release of iOS 14.5 has negatively affected the company’s revenues, and in a significant way. Launched in the first half of 2021, the OS update allowed users to sneak out of the monitoring of their data by every single application on smartphones and tablets. Not only that, with iOS 14.5 Apple also forced developers to insert a pop-up in which the same app asked for permission to monitor the user’s habits for selling data for advertising purposes. If the user deactivates the feature, the developer loses a very large portion of the data that can be resold to advertisers and customers.

But how many users have decided to escape from monitoring? According to Flurry’s statistics last year, there are many: about 95% in May 2021, since it certifies Wehner’s statements and fears expressed during the call to investors.







