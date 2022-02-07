Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg tries to scare Europe: “Let us keep the data or close everything”

There is a lot of nervousness in the Facebook group (now Meta) after the disaster of the last quarterly (users down, metaverse project that does not take off) which caused a 26% collapse in the stock market in just one day. This is perhaps also explained by the threat to the European Union that in the annual report presented to the SEC (the US authority that vanishes on the markets) in which the company hypothesizes to close Facebook and the subsidiary Instagram throughout Europe if Meta (the parent company) is not granted the ability to store European user data on US servers. The question of the “domicile” of the data is not a trivial matter. Both for legal reasons and for hypothetical privileged access to data by institutional subjects. Above all this data is used by the company to tailor the individual user i advertising messages. Facebook is no stranger to such threats. He did the same with Australia in 2020 on that occasion in relation to the obligation to pay publishers for the news published on the platform.

European regulators are reviewing regulation relating to data transfer across the Atlantic after the Privacy Shield agreement signed with the United States was found invalid by the European Court of Justice in July 2020 due to a level of data protection deemed insufficient. The European Union explained that the negotiations with the USA are proceeding, adding however that these are very complex issues. The Facebook threat finds the time it finds, not least because Europe is a rich market with 309 million users100 million more than the United States and Canada, from which the company makes more than $ 8 billion a year.

Read Also Meta loses 26% and burns over 250 billion in capitalization on Wall Street: the disappointing results of Facebook weigh

And in fact the company today points out the spokesperson of the company: “We have absolutely no wishes and no plans to withdraw from Europe “, adding however that” Companies fundamentally need clear and global rules to protect data flows between the United States and the EU in the long term, and as more of 70 other companies across a wide range of sectors, as the situation evolves, we are closely monitoring the potential impact on our European operations. ” The strongest negotiating leverage in Facebook’s hands vis-à-vis Brussels is probably another, that of jobs. Ten thousand should be created in Europe, mostly in Ireland, as part of the new Metaverso project, a sort of virtual world where users act with their “virtual double”.

A close response from Brussels, which explains how the announcement on the possible closure due to the data dispute “it is very recent And we have no comments to make at the moment “, however” one thing must be absolutely clear: the EU establishes its legislation taking into account our values, the interests of consumers and citizens “, said the spokesman for the European Commission. Eric Mamer. The EU “obviously takes into account the points of view expressed by economic operators, but acts autonomously when it has to establish its own regulations”, reiterated the spokesman.