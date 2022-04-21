Facebook gave the go-ahead to an application that allows you to download leaked photos

The company Meta, formerly Facebook, announced Thursday its support for the global platform StopNCII.org from the UK organization Revenge Porn Helpline that helps stop the non-consensual spread of intimate photos on the internet.

This platform is the first initiative of its kind in the world to safely help people who are concerned that their photos or videos depicting nudity may be shared without your consent.

“It is an opportunity for all companies in the technology industry to join together to combat the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images and videos,” Meta said in a statement.

All features were developed based on feedback from victims, survivors, experts, and activists. In Colombia, the Karisma Foundation will support this initiative and provide psychological support and legal advice to the victims.

one. If you are concerned that your intimate images have been or may be posted on platforms such as Facebook or Instagram; you can create a case on StopNCII.org to proactively detect them.

two. The platform uses technology that applies fingerprints or ‘hashes’ to your images and videos; to prevent them from being shared on social media statuses. You will not have to share this intimate material, it will all happen on your personal device.

3. As soon as a case is created, the technology works to find current and future matches to content online.

Four. You will be able to create a PIN to follow up on your case and there is an option for you to give your email if you want to receive the case number and PIN through that tool. This information will not be used for anything else or shared with other companies.

5. For now the site will be available in English, but in the coming months it will have its version in Spanish.

StopNCII.org is for ages 18 and up. For minors, there are other resources and organizations that can help, such as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Meta’s technology automatically detects and removes content containing nudity and sexual activity, 98.8% effective on Facebook and 95.4% effective on Instagram — StopNCII.org is an extra layer of protection we offer victims in collaboration with the UK Revenge Porn Helpline and other international organisations.

The process to put the identifiers or “hashes” happens on the personal devices of the victims. The only thing that will be shared is a numerical code that the companies participating in this program will be able to use to prevent this intimate material from circulating on their platforms.

StopNCII.org will not use or store any type of personal information of the people who create cases on the platform. In addition, people will be able to create a unique PIN so that only they can follow up on their cases.

