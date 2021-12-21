Facebook is the worst company of 2021, according to a survey – Nerd4.life

Facebook, recently renamed in Meta, was voted as the worst company of 2021 in a poll conducted by Yahoo Finance. In fact, the last year of Zuckerberg’s company was not exactly the simplest, given the controversies relating to the methods of monitoring users of the company’s social networks and its awareness of the damage done, in particular to adolescents, by Instagram, of which the studies were kept hidden from the public.

Yahoo Finance introduced for the first time this year the category of the worst company in its annual poll which, out of a thousand voters, saw Facebook prevail with 50% more votes than Alibaba, the Chinese ecommerce giant.

Voters cast their vote against Facebook driven by concerns about censorship, the aforementioned mental problems caused in certain segments of its users and the privacy. Furthermore, only for 30% of voters Facebook can redeem itself, but in the face of concrete gestures such as huge donations to realities that fight the problems it has created.

In short, renaming itself in Meta was not enough to catch up, also because it is no longer just users who are attacking Facebook, but also personalities like Tim Cook, who questioned the business model of Zuckerberg’s company, declaring that it leads to violence. and polarization.

Meta did not comment on the Yahoo Finance survey result.