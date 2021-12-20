Facebook (Meta) proclaimed “worst company of the year”. Microsoft the best

As every year, Yahoo! Finance select the “best company of the year” based on some parameters such as market performance and the results achieved during the year. The prestigious 2021 award was awarded to the American giant Microsoft, a company that has exceeded the threshold of 2 trillion dollars of market capitalization and recorded an increase of 53% of its share price.

Meta (formerly Facebook): the worst company of 2021! Here are the reasons

Similarly for Yahoo! Finance also crowns “the worst company of the year” through a public survey on the company that convinced the least during the year. As the worst company of the year 2021, the audience of 1541 readers voted Meta (ex Facebook). The reasons given by the voters are different, such as: the concerns about the censorship, the increase of extremisms, the disinformation on the pandemic ei reports on Instagram’s impact on mental health and privacy, which we have already talked about.

The change of name to Meta it doesn’t seem to have won over users, even if they still seem to want to give Mark Zuckerberg’s company hope. In fact, even though the survey results were negative, the 30% of participants responded positively to Facebook’s ability to redeem themselves.

“One respondent claimed that Facebook could redeem itself by acknowledging and apologizing for what it did and donating a substantial amount of its profits to a foundation to help fix the damage done. While some people see the Meta rebrand as a cynical attempt to mislead, others have embraced it enthusiastically, excited by the potential of a new direction which may be interesting or otherwise something different from the old model of social media. “

Meta (formerly Facebook) received the 50% more votes compared to runner-up, the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Will Meta be able to redeem itself in 2022?

