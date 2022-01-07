Facebook-Meta, the hoax that is copied and pasted on many message boards

That Facebook is called Meta now everyone who uses social media owned by Mark Zuckerberg. What not everyone knows is that the buffalo is lurking. This is the classic ‘copy pasted’ post that your unsuspecting friends advise you to “spread as much as possible”. This is the post: “Dtomorrow starts the new Facebook / Meta rule where your photos can be used. Don’t forget that the deadline is today !!! It can be used in litigation against you. Everything you post will be made public today – including messages. It costs you nothing more than just copy and paste. Better to prevent in advance than legal entanglements and apologies later. ‘I do not authorize Facebook / Meta or any of the Facebook / Meta-related organizations to use my images, information, messages or posts, either in the past or in the future. With this press release I communicate on Facebook / Meta that it is strictly forbidden to copy, notify or take any other action of mine based on this profile and / or its contents. The contents of this profile are private and confidential information. Infringement of privacy can be punished by law: Facebook / Meta is now a public institution‘”. Of course, there are quite clear clues that stink of fake (from the use of exclamation points to gogo, to the lack of time references, to the fact that Meta is not a public institution). It is not true that “everything you publish will be made known from today” (?). It should be remembered that “with regard to content covered by intellectual property rights, such as photos and videos (IP Content), the user grants Facebook the following permissions, subject to the privacy settings and application settings: the user grants Facebook a non-exclusive, transferable license, which may be granted as a sub-license, royalty-free and valid worldwide, for the use of any IP Content posted on Facebook or in connection with Facebook (“IP License”)“. Facebook can reuse our content but cannot pass it on to third parties. Not only that, it is known that the fact that Facebook and Instagram are free lies in the value of the data we give away which become excellent marketing tools for companies. In short, “from today” nothing happens.