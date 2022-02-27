Facebook says Russia sanctioned it for refusing to stop verifying information

The parent company of Facebook, GoalHe stated this Friday that Russia applied restrictions to this and other social networks of the company after the platform refused to stop verifying information.

On Friday, the Russian communications regulator announced that it was “limiting access” to Facebook, whom he accuses of censoring and imposing restrictions on four Russian media, coinciding with the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army.

Meta verify the information

Nick Clegg, vice president of Meta, said that the platform “verifies” the information published by these media.

Facebook ensures that an external verifier – authorized by the platform, but independent – found dubious information in the news or the video.

“Yesterday, we were ordered by Russian authorities to stop checking and flagging content published by four Russian state-controlled media outlets,” Clegg wrote. “We refused. As a consequence, they announced that they would restrict access to our services.”

The invasion of Ukraine gave rise to an explosion of fake news on the internet, especially on social networks, a phenomenon that has become recurrent every time there is a war.

“Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organize actions,” the former British deputy prime minister and now vice president of the tech giant wrote on his Twitter account.

“We want to continue making their voices heard,” he added, “that they share what is happening and organize themselves through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger”, the group’s platforms.

Newsletter All about the coronavirus

The COVID-19 It has put everyone on alert. Subscribe to our newsletter All about the coronavirus, where you will find the most relevant daily data from the country and the world on the progress of the virus and the fight against its spread.

OUR PODCASTS:

‘Espacio Vital’: What is the importance of epidemiological research?