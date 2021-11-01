Facebook, the metaverse starts from Horizon Home – Hi-tech

The rebrand of the Facebook brand, which will become a Meta product, was presented yesterday, the central fulcrum of the new virtual experience has the name of Horizon Home. Accessible via virtual reality headsets, Oculus Quest 2, and later models, Horizon Home will replace the current startup page accessed while wearing a pair of Quest 2.

This will contain all the user’s social activities, focused on the products of the Meta brand: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram but also the part of the messages and videos.

Zuckerberg considers the new Home as the entrance door, the ‘metaverse’, also intended as an environment for work, so much so as to confirm that, in the coming weeks, the update of the Oculus Home in Horizon Home will see the availability of third-party apps parties, like Slack and Dropbox. Facebook will also add Messenger’s audio calls to virtual reality, integrating the text-only option it supports earlier this year.

The team behind Oculus development is also working on a new VR device, now known as Project Cambria. “It will not be a next generation of what is already there today. Cambria is a viewer that is positioned at the top, with a very high price. We will develop it for people who want to start testing a new concept of computer science, at the forefront of respect. to what is possible today “. In the last few hours, some information has surfaced on the net about what should be the first Facebook-branded smartwatch. An image, released by Bloomberg, shows the watch with a front camera, taken from the management app of the Rayban Stories, the connected glasses presented in mid-September with EssilorLuxottica. (HANDLE).