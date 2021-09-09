Facebook, the virtual world of Mark Zuckerberg is the basgliata answer to the collapse of the planet

Mark Zuckerberg must have heard of the Fogo (fear of going out), the fear of leaving the house that affects the part of the population most in difficulty after a year and a half of lockdowns and distances. In fact, it cannot be excluded that the inconveniences related to Covid-19 are among the reasons why, at the end of June, the founder of Facebook suddenly began to outline his plans to build the “metaverse”: a virtual world that allows you to live constantly immersed in it.

To understand what it is, it is useful to take a step back almost thirty years. The term “metaverse” was in fact coined for the first time in 1992 in Snow Crash, a novel by Neal Stephenson. In this cyberpunk classic, the metaverse represented an online space shared in virtual reality between all users. More recently, something similar has been seen in Ready Player One, a 2010 novel by Ernest Cline (which has also become a Steven Spielberg film) in which a large part of the protagonists’ daily lives flows within a virtual reality ecosystem.

In Zuckerberg’s vision, however, there are substantial differences: “It will not be just virtual reality”, he explained during an interview with The Verge. «It will be accessible across all platforms: virtual and augmented reality, but also computers, mobile devices and video game consoles. I imagine it as a continuous and simultaneous scenario in which we can be together. A kind of hybrid between today’s social platforms and an environment in which we can embody ».

The predecessor

It is something that has already been partially experienced by Fortnite, a phenomenon of video games that has rapidly evolved into something much broader, so much so that it also hosts a concert-event by rapper Travis Scott followed in April 2020, in full lockdown, by 12 million spectators. Spectators who were digitally present at the concert, represented by the avatars with which they participate in the game.

Fortnite aside, it is clear that the true predecessor of the multiverse vision that is beginning to make its way today can only be Second Life, the virtual world launched in 2003 but which was quickly ousted – also due to inevitable technical limitations – by the much more fluid and simple experience of social networks, which in those same years began to spread (Facebook is from 2004).

Compared to then, many things have changed. First of all, the basic concept has changed: Second Life, as the name also implies, it wanted to be a virtual world in which we could live another life and become whoever we wanted; the metaverse imagined by Zuckerberg is instead an environment in which we remain ourselves (even if perhaps dressed as elves or with the face of a lion): it is a sort of digital extension of the world in which we already live.

And then there are obviously the technological aspects: the spread of virtual reality, the perspectives of augmented reality viewers and the possibility of being constantly connected to the 5G network have drastically increased the possibilities compared to the early 2000s.

Gradual evolution

When we land in this evolved and all-pervasive version of Second Life? In the interviews released, Zuckerberg spoke of 5/10 years of time for technology to mature and allow us, for example, to have virtual and augmented reality viewers of sizes suitable for everyday use. However, as venture capitalist Matthew Ball pointed out in a short essay on the subject, it would be a mistake to think of a clear separation between “before the metaverse” and “after the metaverse”.

“On the contrary,” writes Ball, “the metaverse will gradually emerge, over time, in the form of different products and services and thanks to the ability to combine and integrate them together.” This is demonstrated by the fact that, already today, the metaverse is taking its first steps in some virtual reality products designed specifically for Facebook’s Oculus Quest.

Immersed, for example, is software that allows you to immerse yourself in a distraction-free VR workspace by connecting wirelessly to your computer for up to five additional virtual screens. These screens can also be shared with colleagues, who have the opportunity to teleport to the same digital space.

Loading... Advertisements

Spatial it is instead a virtual reality videoconferencing platform that allows you to work remotely with colleagues as if you were in the same room and which has recently been tested by giants such as Bnp Paribas and Ford.

In Zuckerberg’s metaverse we could for example work in a virtual office with colleagues, then join a friend at the virtual mall and end the day by attending a concert, obviously virtual. All without ever leaving the house. But why should we be interested in living this way? According to Zuckerberg, the point is to eliminate the distance that still exists today between physical and digital, between online and offline.

“We still spend a lot of time mediating our lives and our communications through these small and shiny rectangles”, he always explained to The Verge referring to smartphones. “I think it’s not the best way people have to interact with each other. What virtual and augmented reality are able to provide, and what more generally the metaverse will allow people to experience, is a feeling of being in a much more natural presence than the way we are used to interacting online ».

Decentralized platform

A metaverse of this type, which embraces our life at 360 °, cannot however be owned by a single company. It is Zuckerberg himself who imagines that the infrastructure is decentralized and allows us to move from the Facebook square to the Amazon mall and the Netflix cinema while always maintaining the same virtual avatar, our properties and our money.

And there are those who are already imagining the birth of new and thriving businesses: for example, the real boom of NFT – collectible digital objects guaranteed via blockchain – may not be linked to works of art, but to the sale of avatars. personalized, which will offer the possibility of purchasing a sort of virtual mask – unique and not replicable – that will distinguish our character when he moves in the metaverse, without running the risk of meeting a double along the way.

So far, the metaverse imagined by Zuckerberg with all its potential in terms of entertainment, economy and work. Looking beneath the surface, however, there are at least two major problems emerging. First of all, in fiction the metaverse has always been associated with a dystopian vision of the future. In Snow Crash people take refuge in the metaverse to avoid a world that has become an anarchist chaos dominated by the mafia and hyperinflation. In Ready Player One it is the impoverished proletariat that connects with the Oasis to escape the squalid slums in which it lives.

The fact that Zuckerberg launched the idea of ​​the Facebook metaverse as our world grapples with a pandemic, as the climate crisis advances unstoppable and as society is increasingly unequal and polarized does not bode well. It is as if Silicon Valley is betting economically on a world in shambles, where we connect to the metaverse by keeping our bodies cool with air conditioning and forgetting about the disasters of the real world.

But perhaps this is an excessively apocalyptic reading of what Mark Zuckerberg has in mind, which instead – as Gian Maria Volpicelli pointed out on Wired Uk – seems to be much more earthly and limited. Almost boring. In the interviews, rather than science fiction elements, the founder of Facebook made frequent references to the possibility of exploiting the metaverse to “increase individual productivity”, to create an “infinite office”, to create virtual reality meetings as effective as physical ones , to multiply the screens we work on thanks to virtual ones.

We worry about futuristic scenarios, but the dystopia that Zuckerberg seems intent on creating is much simpler. Like the internet and the smartphone, the metaverse also risks having one effect above all: making us work even more.

© All rights reserved