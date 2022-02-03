Facebook, users down for the first time in 18 years: “It’s the competition”

Video reels and TikTok – According to the founder of Facebook, users spend more time on ‘reels’, a short video format inspired by TikTok’s, which generates lower remuneration rates “than classic Instagram formats.” People have a lot of choice about. how to pass the time and apps like TikTok are growing very fast, “Zuckerberg pointed out.

Decline in revenues – Meta, the company that controls Facebook and Instagram, closed the fourth quarter of 2021 – the first since it changed its name – with revenues of 33.67 billion dollars (compared to 28.07 billion a year earlier and 33, 17 billion estimated by some analysts) and a net profit of 10.29 billion dollars (-8%), below analysts’ expectations.

Zuckerberg is now hoping for the metaverse, considered the future of the internet in Silicon Valley: a parallel universe where the public will use augmented or virtual reality glasses to interact, work or have fun.