Facebook will shut down its facial recognition system. It will also wipe out the huge archive of a billion faces

The book of faces loses faces. Meta, the new company headed by Facebook, said that in the coming weeks the facial recognition system active on the social network will be shut down. At the same time as the system is deactivated, Facebook will also delete the huge archive of faces registered in its database. It is estimated that it contains more than a billion.

To formalize the end of the facial recognition program is Jerome Pesenti, vice president of the Meta section with responsibility for Artificial Intelligence: “Each new technology brings benefits and concerns with it. We want to find the right balance between the two. At the moment we close the program because there are too many doubts about the use of this technology“.

Facial recognition technology is the foundation of function that automatically suggests who to tag in photos or alerts the user when they are present, but not tagged, in a photo or video. It is also used to describe who is present in a particular photo to the visually impaired. All these functions will no longer be available when the facial recognition system is turned off.

In Europe, since 2018, it is mandatory for the user to explicitly accept the recognition

The recognition and collection of users’ faces has followed a very tortuous path, especially as regards Europe: introduced already in 2010, the system was initially active worldwide by default.

In 2012, however, it was deactivated in Europe due to stricter privacy regulations. Facial recognition technology then returned to work in Europe in 2018, thanks to the opt-in mechanism, i.e. the explicit acceptance by the user. In 2019 Facebook extended the opt-in method to the entire global audience.

The EU stands ready to regulate the use of AI to avoid mass surveillance and abuses of facial recognition Go to the deepening

As mentioned at the beginning, thanks to almost 11 years of data collection, it is estimated that the huge archive of scans already contains over a billion biometric data. Meta did not specify whether the deletion of the archive will be total, also deleting the scans obtained before the opt-in system was launched.

An American man served 11 days in prison, innocent, for an AI mistake

The use of facial recognition technology is raising heated debates around the world. Thanks also to the data acquired thanks to Facebook, for example, the Chinese police have managed to create a highly repressive system against the Uyghur minority.

People arrested for mistake and violation of freedoms: how facial recognition can do damage Go to the deepening

Also emblematic is the case of Nijeer Parks, an American man arrested in 2019 for assault, illegal possession of weapons and attempted murder of an agent. To signal the name of the man the Artificial Intelligence which, comparing the recorded images of the assault with a database of faces in the possession of the police, he had identified the man with certainty.

In that case, the Artificial Intelligence completely tampered with the identification, signaling the profile of the innocent Nijeer Parks. Before anyone noticed the mistake, the man had already unfairly served 11 days in prison.