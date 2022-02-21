Facebook’s strategy to gain a monopoly on the metaverse

The metaverse is still on everyone’s lips. Now the debate centers on who will control it. Many experts believe that its rise is similar to the invention of the mobile web or the Internet itself. And if this new alternate reality is going to be that powerful, whoever controls it, be it Meta, a handful of other big tech companies, or smaller companies, could become the tech giants of the future.

But a growing group of regulators, politicians and organizations are already expressing concern about Facebook’s plans in this area. Can you get to monopolize the metaverse? He’s already doing it.

Monopoly. Facebook has spent nearly two decades cementing its position as the world’s largest social media company, largely by buying other startups like Instagram and WhatsApp. Critics have accused Mark Zuckerberg of using a “copy, acquire, crush” strategy to pressure his potential competition to sell or risk being crushed.

Now, some are concerned that Meta may be employing the same tactics in the metaverse. Although it is still in the early stages of developing the hardware and software that will make it possible, the company is already a market leader. Meta’s VR headsets accounted for about 75% of all shipments in the first quarter of 2021. And the giant has been quietly buying up companies in the metaverse, acquiring at least five AR/VR ones in the past year.

The regulators. They are already attentive to your movements. The FTC and several US state attorneys general are investigating whether Meta is using monopolistic practices in the AR/VR market, according to Bloomberg. In a report highlighting acquisitions related to the Meta metaverse, the Tech Oversight Project, an antitrust advocacy group, claimed that the company was using “its same playbook to crush potential competition” as it has in the past. past.

Meta critics are especially skeptical about the company buying metaverse companies due to its controversial acquisitions in the past, particularly Instagram and WhatsApp. The FTC and 48 states sued Facebook over these purchases in late 2020, based on internal emails showing how executives allegedly strategized to get rid of the company’s competitors, including Zuckerberg saying it’s “better to buy than compete.” The cases were dismissed.

Legality. Some people in Washington want to take action before Meta has a chance to corner an emerging market once again. That may require changing existing antitrust laws, which might be too narrow. Historically, antitrust regulations have also been based on the cost of goods to consumers and do not take into account the modern digital economy, where services like Facebook and Instagram are free.

Hoard regardless of losses. Mark Zuckerberg has said that he wants the metaverse to allow other companies to build in this space. But some independent developers argue that Meta is not as open as it claims. In fact, some AR/VR hardware companies say Meta is cheapening their VR headsets to the point that it’s hard for smaller startups to compete.

Meta’s Quest 2 headphones currently cost €263, which is several hundred euros below any comparable device on the market. The FTC is reportedly investigating the possibility that Meta is selling Quest headsets at a loss in an attempt to undercut competitors and drive them out of the market, a practice known as predatory pricing.

Same with employees.. Stan Larroque, founder of Lynx, an AR / VR startup, explained in this Vox report that Meta has tried to rob his engineering team with higher salary offers, but his personal one stayed. But Meta’s lower price for its headphones isn’t necessarily an antitrust violation. Predatory pricing cases are very difficult to prove.

Current law says that below-cost pricing is only illegal if it is done by a dominant company to put competitors out of business, allowing it to raise its prices above market levels to recoup its losses once have a monopoly. Courts generally believe that low prices are good for consumers.

hard to test. The metaverse is still a very important part of a hypothetical future, making accusations that Meta is now monopolizing it difficult to prove. And while Meta has run into trouble with the FTC in the past, including being fined a record $5 billion for privacy violations by Facebook a few years ago, the agency allowed it to acquire the companies that helped make it the dominant force it still is today. .