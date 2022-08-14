Faced with a food shortage in Cuba, they give him a paper cake

The food shortage made a Cuban appeal to his creativity and imagination to give his sister a different cake on her birthday. Yes, because as the only ingredient he used papier-mâché.Enrique Cabrera Napoles shared the photos with his sister on Facebook. In the same social network he explained why he made such an unusual gift.

“Today my sister Isora turns 74 years old. She has always had the kake of hers to celebrate. This year, unfortunately, I had to make it out of papier-mâché, since there are no eggs, no flour, and of course no current.”

“Even if it’s a lie, he won’t stop having his cake with his candle,” Enrique added.

Of course, the publication immediately generated hundreds of reactions. One user wrote:

“What creativity of the Cubans. What a way to solve things no matter how difficult they are. Congratulations to the birthday girl.”

One woman praised the preparation of the gift, while regretting that it was not a real candy.

“That paper cake is beautiful and sad at the same time. Every year further back. What a shame for this government to see that it is necessary to celebrate with lies when even in the most intrinsic places of the world they exist. And I don’t know how you managed to get paper lol. A hug to both and that next year we celebrate it with health and dignity.

Cuba in crisis

The crisis in Cuba shows no signs of improvement, despite official reports on the growth of the economy.

The pandemic, the monetary order, the United States sanctions, are parts of a whole that has resulted in rampant inflation and low food production.

Products such as coffee, cheese or milk are practically non-existent. Meanwhile, the viands and vegetables are found, but every week their prices can surprise buyers.

The recent fire at the Matanzas Super Tanker Base has further complicated things and the horizon is not at all hopeful.