Faced with job frustration, she went backpacking to Australia, where she ended up saving almost $10,000 in 3 months.

Lindy Lenix is ​​an American who graduated from college And like many people, her dreams were cut short when she didn’t get her desired job, so in desperation she devised a plan to travel to Australia as a backpacker.

His main concern was how he was going to pay for such a long trip if he didn’t have any money, but he managed it and to this day he not only lives like he never imagined, but he also managed to save almost 10,000 dollars. Her story took an unexpected turn.

Lindy is originally from the United States, but lived in the United Kingdom. At the end of his university studies, he interviewed to enter the job of his dreams.but they rejected it in the last stage.

“I felt completely defeated. I had just gone through a four-month interview process for my life’s job. I understood that this was my time to travel and my opportunity to get to know Australia, ”he recounted for the medium. Mirror.

His personality allowed him to go to that destination with few things in his suitcase: some clothes and all your hopes. In addition, he had to put aside the advice given to him by his loved ones, who asked him not to go to another country because he would suffer the consequences of the recession.

However, he showed with his will that his desire for adventure was greater and he went on a tour of welcome to travel in melbourne as soon as he arrived in the foreign country.

welcome to travel is a company that supports young backpackers in Australia for them to obtain the visa Working Holiday Maker and so they can work in the country. This was what Lindy did and now she considers it one of her best decisions.

“I didn’t have much money when I came to Australia, since it was a last minute plan. Because of this, I decided to jump straight into the three months of regional work required for the Australian working and holiday visa and earn some money,” he added to Mirror.

Immediately got a job upstate, more specifically in Alice Springsa rural town with a population of just 25,000 and offering a very different lifestyle she was used to in London.

Lindy dedicated herself to doing a little of everything: cleaning maid, waitress and bartender but also animal caretaker. “We just had six kids and four calves, so I spend a lot of time bottle-feeding them,” he recalled.

Even though noor is it what she dreamed of when she finished her university career, she considers that she is happy: “It’s a completely different way of life for me, but I love working with animals, it takes the stress out of everyday life.”

Lenix earns a salary of $436.93 for working 40 hours a week and spends only $107.25 a week on both food and lodging. Also, he lives a simple life, which allows him to save more than half of his salary.

Although most of his time is spent in the fields to do his work, read a book and connect with nature, he also amuses himself with some of the activities that only Australia could offer him, like visiting kangaroos.

After three months of living in these conditions, the American affirmed that now she not only has money to go on vacation, but also saved $8,127.91.