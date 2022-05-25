Faced with the banning of The Handmaid’s Tale, Atwood publishes a fire-resistant edition

Canadian writer Margaret Atwood announced the launch in the United States of a special edition of her best-known novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, a version that resists fire and is part of the controversy that arose in that country after attempts by groups ultra-conservatives for banning books they deem inappropriate from school libraries.

Atwood herself (Ottawa, Canada, 1939) appears in the promotional video carrying a flamethrower and pointing at a specimen, which remains unchanged by the flames.

As reported by the ABC newspaper, the auction of this fireproof edition of the work, whose starting price is 40,000 dollars, will last until June 7 at Sotheby’s in New York and all profits will go to support the non-profit organization Pen America in its “work in defense of freedom of expression”.

The initiative, in which Atwood was especially involved, is part of the attempts by ultra-conservative groups to ban books in school libraries but also in the prelude to the long-awaited ruling by the US Supreme Court, which could ban abortion in that country, according to revealed by a journalistic leak.

Penguin Random House, the publisher of the work for which Atwood gained international fame, justified the novel’s flame-retardant adventure, which has become a symbol of the new feminism, in this way: “In the United States and around the world, books are being questioned, banned and even burned. That is why we have decided to create a special edition of a book that has been questioned and banned for decades. Printed and bound with flame retardant materials, this edition of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ by Margaret Atwood has been made so that it does not can burn. It is designed to protect this vital history and be a powerful symbol against censorship,” the Spanish newspaper reported.

On the other hand, the American Library Association defined “The Handmaid’s Tale” as “one of the most questioned and banned books in American schools.” In 2006, in an open letter to a school district that tried to ban the novel, Atwood said: “First of all, the comment ‘Offensive to Christians’ amazes me. Nowhere in the book is the regime identified as Christian. to sexual explicitness, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is far less interested in sex than much of the Bible”.

Originally published in 1985, the novel was reissued in 2017 thanks to its adaptation in series format starring actress Elisabeth Moss, until then known for her role in “Mad Men”, and the success of the story was such that Atwood was encouraged, even to write a sequel to the work called “The Testaments”, which was published in 2019 and with which the Canadian author won her second Booker Prize. (Telam)