Faced with the disease, Justin Bieber can count on the support of his wife Hailey Bieber

Invited on the set of Good Morning America, Hailey Bieber gave news of her husband who announced last week to suffer from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. She says the ordeal has brought them closer.

“He’s doing really well. He’s getting better every single day.” — #HaileyBieber gives an update on husband @justinbieber after he revealed Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. https://t.co/VHmQuoUers pic.twitter.com/Ou2IEqsHhf — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 15, 2022

On June 10, the singer announced on Instagram to suffer from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is a rare and painful complication of the virus that causes shingles and chickenpox. The 28-year-old star has revealed that half of her face is paralyzed due to the disease.

According to Hailey Bieber, her health is “improving every day”. “He feels much better and obviously it was a very scary and random situation, but he will be totally fine,” she continued.

She claimed to have received a lot of support from Justin’s fans as well as those close to them. The model added that their recent health issues (she was admitted to hospital in March due to a small blood clot in her brain) have brought them closer.

“I think the good side of it all, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer because when you go through this together, when you’re there for each other, supporting each other. another and there’s something that really binds you through those times. »

ET Canada reports that Justin Bieber shared a message in an Instagram story on June 14 to update his fans on his condition. The fervent believer said in particular that he relied on his faith in God to help him through this difficult period.

“Every day my condition improves and despite this uncomfortable situation, I find comfort in the one who conceived me and who knows me. I remember that he knows me completely. He knows the darkest parts of me, the ones I don’t want anyone to know, and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrible storm I am facing. »

Despite the encouraging news shared by the couple, Justin Bieber’s tour promoter, AEG Presents, announced in a statement Thursday that his upcoming US tour dates would be canceled due to his medical condition.

BREAKING – Entertainment: @justinbieber will NOT perform next week at Summerfest, citing medical reasons. pic.twitter.com/pPgxyj7wEq —Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) June 16, 2022

“Justin continues to receive the best possible medical care, is optimistic about his recovery, and looks forward to getting back on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” the statement read.

