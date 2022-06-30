Faced with the news: Charlotte d’Ornellas denounces traitors, stunning audiences for Clélie Mathias on CNews

Clelie Mathiassummer joker of Christine Kellytook control of Facing the news from 7 p.m. on CNews this Wednesday, June 29, 2022. In summary, Louis Boyard (LFI), who refused to shake hands with an RN deputy in the National Assembly, or even the wait for the result of the trial of the attacks of the November 13. Moreover, the words of the actress Emma Watson about his potential return to the saga Harry Potter reacted Mathieu Bock-Cote.

At the start of the show, the management got the credits wrong by launching the version with Christine Kelly, even though it usually uses a neutral version in the absence of its star journalist from prime time access.

Charlotte d’Ornellas fears a rude awakening after the trial of the November 13 attacks

Charlotte d’Ornellas spoke about the historic trial of the trial of Salah Abdeslam. She pointed the finger at Islamism and she returned to the words of the defendant’s lawyers. ” The punishment is worthy of a military tribunal “, they lambasted, causing the agitation of the columnist.

” They have become traitors to the nation by adopting a foreign state which is the Islamic State, which has decided to make war on France “, estimated Charlotte d’Ornellas.

Clélie Mathias overthrows BFMTV and LCI

The Canal+ group’s news channel talk show attracted 568,000 viewers, representing a 3.7% market share among 4-year-olds and over. This is a sharp increase in performance compared to the previous day. 3.1% of the iCSP+ audience was also connected in front Facing the news.

CNews is the leading news channel. Front-end, BFMTV has a 3% market share among 4-year-olds and over, compared to 2.5% for LCI at the same time. Just after, Time for the Pros 2 by Pascal Praud has also established itself at the top of news channel audiences.