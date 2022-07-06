Faced with the sling of the supporters, Cristiano Ronaldo carries the Red Devils with a hat-trick – Foot11.com

Scorer of a hat-trick at Old Trafford against Norwich, Cristiano Ronaldo allowed Manchester United to achieve an important success, but which will not upset the fans, who showed their dissatisfaction before and during the match against the Canaries. More

Cristiano Ronaldo, the 60th career hat-trick

Tense atmosphere around Old Trafford this Saturday, April 16. And for good reason. In a tasteless season, Manchester United supporters decided to demonstrate their displeasure outside the Theater of Dreams, demanding the departure of the Glazer family. Arrived in the Mancunian lair after 17 minutes of play (corresponding to the number of years of the Glazer at the head of the club), the fans missed Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener, from the seventh minute of play.

Man United fans have protested against the club’s owners. Sports icon

It must be said that the Portuguese did not really have time to waste this Saturday afternoon. Author of a double in 32 minutes, the Portuguese had shown the way to his people. But this season, nothing is simple at Manchester United, and Ralf Rangnick’s men have shown it again. Recovered 2-2 before the hour mark, the Red Devils still had to whip to win thanks to a free kick from… Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 scored the 60th hat-trick of his career, and the 21st goal in all competitions for Man United to give the Mancunians a precious victory.

The right operation for Man United

And this third goal from Cristiano could well count at the end of the season. With this hard-fought victory against Norwich – last in the Premier League – Man United took advantage of the defeats of Tottenham and Arsenal to relaunch themselves in the race for fourth place.

Only problem, the end of the Manchester United season promises to be particularly tough. The Red Devils will have to face Livepool and Arsenal away, before receiving Chelsea on the penultimate day of the championship. Ralf Rangnick, who should give way to Erik Ten Hag next season, will have to rely on a burning Cristiano and reunited supporters to finish a season to forget.