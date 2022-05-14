Faces of Saratoga: victims of a catastrophe that requires clarifying responsibilities

The 46 people who have died so far from the catastrophe of the Hotel Saratoga in Havana have been identified. A large part are workers at the facility, belonging to the GAESA military conglomerate, who were carrying out work to get it ready with a view to its reopening on May 10.

Many are still unknown, except to their family and friends who mourn them today. It has been possible to put a face to others thanks to their profiles on social networks and to people close to them who shared images after the explosion and did everything possible to find them, in the hope that they were still alive.

Here are the faces of children, youth and adults who lost their lives due to an alleged gas leak. Some remained for days in the rubble.

Jonef José Chapman Izquierdo, age ten old, and his father, Jose Carlos Chapman Serrano, 36 years old, had moved to Havana two weeks before the explosion. Both were natives of Holguín. They were walking through the corridor of the Saratoga when the misfortune occurred.

Melanie Laura Mosqueda Chacona native of Havana, died in the event at only 17 years of age.

Luisa Guilbeau Arrastia, 39 years old, was a worker at the Morro Cabaña Military Historical Park. She left behind a ten year old girl.

Maria del Pilar Monzon Gonzalez, 56 years old, although she is registered on the official list as a native of Havana, where she has lived in recent years, she was originally from Colón, Matanzas. She was buried there, DIARIO DE CUBA confirmed.

Other deceased of which there are not many details are Natyelis de la Caridad Brito Ibarzabal, who was only 15 years old; Milton Lorenzo Ventura Narbona, 67 years old; Ramón Toribio Mr. Vergara, 65 years oldY Alexis Lufriu Herrera, 49 years oldall from Havana.

Adriana Joshua Diaz, 52 years olda native of Havana, was a Saratoga worker, like Yenisleidis Morales Armenteros, 34Y Odalys Barrera Gonzalez, 57hotel cashiers.

Julian Pupo Castellano, 34 years old and from Havana, he left three children, he was the driver of the state-owned CUPET truck that delivered the gas and whose leak allegedly caused the explosion.

Erick Girón Molina, 35 years olda worker at the Ernesto Che Guevara Nickel Factory in Moa, and his wife, the habanera Vianka Yaniel Matos Cabrera, 40, left an 11-year-old girl, who would be among the patients hospitalized in intensive care. Last Sunday Girón’s body was transferred to Moa.

Maria Isabel Bullain Montes de Oca, 29 years olda Tourism graduate, lived in Havana, as did Luciana Sierra Garro, 54 years old.

Juan Carlos Haza Martinez, 50 years old, A native of Havana, she was a receptionist at the Saratoga. Ernesto Cardenas Gomez, 33 years old, from the sixth graduation of the San Gerónimo University College in Havana, worked in the Ensemble Cooperative of the Fund for Cultural Assets. At the time of the disaster, she was working on design for the Saratoga lobby.

Julio Jesus Trujillo Navarro, 19 years old; Daniel Cruz Cardenas, 25; Claudia Castellanos Antuch, 30, an accountant for Grupo Gaviota, all from Havana, are other of the youngest victims. Castellanos Antuch leaves behind a little girl.

Rafael Viga, 50 years old, The father of two children, he had been a chef at the Saratoga since February of this year. His family waited for news for three days around the hotel. He was in his kitchen Noy Guzman Suarez, 44 years oldalso deceased and identified in recent days.

Other identified fatalities, Maylin Quezada Velazco, 31 years oldY Susel Torres Garcia, 35were workers at the Hotel Saratoga and residents of the capital.

Juan Carlos Diaz Alvarez, 55 years oldwas a delegate of constituency 19 of the Prado People’s Council, and Maria Consuelo Alvarez Valdes, 77 years oldwas a neighbor of the area of ​​the explosion.

Finally, they have been identified cook Yosmany Hernández Temo, 49 years oldand the young Shady Cristina Cobas Mesa, 27 years old, residents of Havana, Saratoga workers who were in the building when the explosion occurred. Their bodies have been the last to be rescued from the rubble.