Facial aesthetic medicine clinic with Dr. Alejandro Segarra

Facial aesthetic medicine is a medical specialty that focuses on treatments that seek to beautify and rejuvenate the face and neck based on skin care in these areas.

The facial aesthetic medicine clinic of Dr. Alejandro Segarra is a benchmark in the sector as it has state-of-the-art equipment and experienced professionals who provide their services in Barcelona. The acceptance of this specialized center has been so positive that it has decided to open its doors in an office in Madrid, while presenting to the market its own brand of cosmetics aimed at lips and skin care.

Avant-garde aesthetic treatments with the doctor who attends the most celebrities in Spain

Dr. Alejandro Segarra, a professional of aesthetic medicine based in Spain of Argentine origin, has established himself as the favorite of many celebrities on the national and international scene. The word of mouth that Segarra has received from his patients has made him an essential figure when it comes to facial aesthetic treatments in Barcelona. For such reasons, His aesthetic vision, together with the team he forms with Dr. Martín Garelli, has made it possible for his clinic to experience unprecedented expansion.

The new headquarters of the Dr. Alejandro Segarra Clinic is installed in the Spanish capital. In this sense, following its revolutionary philosophy, the facilities of this new headquarters have a contemporary style that gives priority to black and white colors, uses state-of-the-art equipment and offers attractive aesthetics to give a memorable experience to all its patients from the moment they enter.

Cosmetics brand specializing in skin and lip care

In order to continue offering the most innovative techniques in facial beauty treatments and reach new areas as a professional, Dr. Alejandro Segarra presents his own brand of cosmetics. This one has quality ingredients to ensure its effectiveness in lip and skin care.

For the professional, the opening of the new headquarters of his clinic in Madrid and the launch of his cosmetics brand are two extremely important events that seek to have a positive impact on people.

For its part, the services of Dr. Alejandro Segarra’s clinic include treatments such as lip augmentation, rhinoplasty, hyaluronic acid injections to eliminate dark circles, facial fillers, gummy smile and Botox application to combat crow’s feet, bruxism and wrinkles on the forehead and between the eyebrows.

To guarantee the effectiveness of any aesthetic facial treatment, it is essential to choose the services of professionals endorsed to carry it out and follow their recommendations precisely throughout the process.



