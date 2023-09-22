Facing crisis in Haiti, solutions must come from within, according to Trudeau

Trudeau made this statement on the sidelines of several meetings at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 21.

Along with Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry, Trudeau also announced the distribution of an additional $80 million in humanitarian and security assistance to the Haitian National Police, completely overwhelmed by the activities of criminal gangs that control a large part of the capital . Port-au-Prince.

Canada also decided to impose new sanctions against three other members of Haiti’s corruption-plagued business community. To date, 29 people have been sanctioned by Ottawa.

At a news conference, Trudeau did not directly indicate whether Canada would participate in a multinational mission to intervene in the Haiti crisis.

We cannot continue to heal the crises facing Haitians unless Haitians themselves are at the center of the solution. a quote from Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

Trudeau also said that the Haitian government is far from the consensus necessary for the success of any multinational intervention.

We need the Haitian government to take seriously the need to build political consensus and mobilize the population to support our interventions The Canadian Prime Minister said.

That’s why I asked Prime Minister Henry today to do more to build political unity and consensus around international support He added.

Trudeau also acknowledged that in addition to humanitarian assistance, military security assistance may also be necessary to stabilize the country. However, he did not specify Canada’s role in this regard.

Justin Trudeau and Ariel Henry participate in a special meeting on the situation in Haiti at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 21. Photo: La Presse Canadienne / Adrian Wilde

an advisory group

Trudeau and Canada’s Ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae also chaired on September 21 an ad hoc advisory group made up of UN representatives who are trying to chart a way forward on this sensitive issue.

There is no external solution to this situation. We have a role to play from the outside, but we need more dialogue, more consensus within Haiti and among the Haitian population. a quote from Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

Violent criminal gangs have spread across Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, blocking fuel deliveries and terrorizing the local population amid a cholera epidemic.

Last fall, Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry called for outside military intervention to root out gangs and provide humanitarian aid. This call has increased pressure on Canada from the United Nations and its allies such as the United States for Ottawa to play a role in this initiative.

The African country Kenya has since offered to take on this role, and the United States is reportedly on the verge of asking the UN Security Council to approve the deployment of a multinational force to Haiti.

The new sanctions announced Thursday by Ottawa include businessmen Marc-Antoine Acra, Karl Braun and Jean-Marie Vorbe. These three members of the Haitian economic elite are banned from entering Canada and will be subject to general transaction restrictions.

Canada has reason to believe that these individuals are promoting violence and instability in Haiti by engaging in corruption and other criminal acts and by allowing armed gangs to carry out illegal activities that terrorize the population and undermine peace and Put safety at risk. in haiti A press release from the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates.

Source: RC/PC

Customization: RCI/R Valencia