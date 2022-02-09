Facing life as Ana Mena faces Sanremo

Last in the press room, penultimate on televoting, massacred by music journalists, ranked in the final 24th out of 25. The story of Ana Mena in Sanremo resembles a Japanese manga from the 70s, those in which the protagonists were slapped by life and without the possibility of replication. Candy Candy, Georgieand all that tragic strand that some thought was educational.

A trend started with the announcement of his participation: “Who is he?”, “What did he do to stay there?” but above all «If you are Spanish why are you attending Sanremo? This is the Italian Song Festival! ». It would be enough to know how to read, or alternatively to re-explain that there have been dozens of similar cases in the past years, but oh well. Francesco Monte, a reality star but also a singer, excluded from Sanremo Giovani, also expressed himself on the subject: “But wasn’t it the Italian Song Festival and it assumes Italian singers?”. Now Monte is in the running to represent San Marino at Eurovision and nothing, it’s already funny like that.

During the Festival, Ema Stokholma brought up the question: «There were controversies when your participation came out, in particular from a person who has made many reality shows and who is also a singer: Francesco Monte. He gnawed a lot when he learned of your participation, saying that he would have liked to do the Festival in your place. Today on Instagram he even posted a story asking followers if his song was better than him or yours “. Ana Mena’s response: «Did he say this? I am not aware of this last story, I had read a little bit of things, not a lot. I just want to thank all the people who supported me and Amadeus for deciding that my song was beautiful and right for this Festival ».

EMA STOKHOLMA AND ANA MENA PISSING ON THE HEAD OF FRANCESCO MONTE pic.twitter.com/AyCv0uGfXk – • Emma 🌱 • 🤞🏼 • (@XxviiEmma) February 7, 2022

Not even considered. The Iberian Ariana Grande performed as a top player. To the reviews that massacred the piece, to those who accused her of plagiarism, or to the low rankings she always responded with the most beautiful accessories that any singer who participates in Sanremo can wear: thanks and smiles (in this case gracias y sonrisas). Zero whining, zero gnawing. «Thanks public, thanks Italy, thanks Amadeus».

I want to thank the public for their support these days. Heartfelt thanks for your messages of love and affection. They really excite me. You are the ❤️ vvb engine – Ana Mena (@AnaMenaMusic) February 6, 2022

Returning to the manga, Ana Mena is basically the knee-high version of Pollyanna and her game of happiness (practice that consists in finding the positive side in all things. Be careful not to overdo it which then becomes a syndrome and you have to call a specialist ). You can use it when something unexpected happens to you during the day. A car breakdown, a bad grade, a disappointment in love: “What would Ana Mena do?” Gracias y sonrisas. Most smokers can also add a slut at will, but always with gracias y sonrisas. Singers who are responding to the haters, score.

It must also be said that probably Ana Mena from the Festival rankings didn’t give a damn. In the last three years you have sung practically all the hits of the summer: with Fred De Palma, with Rocco Hunt and so on. Platinum records and hundreds of millions of views and so on (Two hundred thousand hours is already the second most listened to song on TikTok, that’s what I mean when I say that we must have hope in young people).

He could have gone to Sanremo, making us sick with a ballad to “show us that he is also something else”. Instead she went on stage to release an incredible tamarrata, written by Rocco Hunt. Two hundred thousand hours in fact, halfway between a Salemme film and a dedication to the waiting time of the Lombard ATS switchboard.

Twitter users say it’s perfect for rides, but also that it looks like the acronym de The castle of ceremonies, Real Time cult series. Imma Polese, owner and daughter of the legendary Antonio, immediately supported it:

So come on, Ana Mena. You may not have guessed Sanremo, but a Live beats see you sure. Unless he can try to participate in Eurovision you too, for San Marino, perhaps beating Francesco Monte. Dream big.