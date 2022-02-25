Facing the sea, Karol G’s sister dazzles everyone with her spectacular silhouette

Katherin Giraldo is the half sister of Carol G who has also achieved fame but outside of music. The young Colombian has already reached 120,000 followers on her Instagram account and has a community of loyal followers who follow in her footsteps and pay attention to everything she recommends.

Although they do not have a fluid relationship, Catherine he admires “la Bichota” a lot and more than once has used his songs to share a video. It is that the blue-haired artist has made her musical themes heard everywhere. Without going any further, her latest song in collaboration with Becky G “Mamiii” has already reached number one on Billboard’s “Hot Latin Songs” list.

