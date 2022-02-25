Facing the sea, Karol G’s sister dazzles everyone with her spectacular silhouette

Katherin Giraldo is the half sister of Carol G who has also achieved fame but outside of music. The young Colombian has already reached 120,000 followers on her Instagram account and has a community of loyal followers who follow in her footsteps and pay attention to everything she recommends.

Although they do not have a fluid relationship, Catherine he admires “la Bichota” a lot and more than once has used his songs to share a video. It is that the blue-haired artist has made her musical themes heard everywhere. Without going any further, her latest song in collaboration with Becky G “Mamiii” has already reached number one on Billboard’s “Hot Latin Songs” list.

Along with this, Karol G was recently on the cover of Vogue magazine and shared the incredible shooting she did on her networks. “This is how I decided to go out: Little makeup, simple, natural. Feeling comfortable as we really are is something we struggle with every day, because of how we “should” look, or we should see ourselves according to social standards,” wrote the interpreter of “El Makinón.”

A few hours ago, Catherine He shared a new photo session with his more than 100 thousand followers. In the images, the blonde posed sitting on a chair facing the sea, wearing a total black outfit. In the background you can also see a swimming pool and some palm trees that gave the place a paradisiacal touch.

“Sunsets Are Proof That Endings Can Be Beautiful Too,” he wrote. Catherine next to the five photographs you chose. The post quickly reached 6,000 likes and 120 comments. “Divaaa”, “It’s a spectacular sight” and “Wow! You are so beautiful! A Colombian Woman’s Chimba…” were some of them.