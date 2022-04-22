Facme recertification model, 60% assistance and 40% training

Facme recertification day.

The Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain (facme) has submitted the Spanish recertification model, prepared by the scientific societies (SSCC), which is committed to scientific rigor, simplicity and compatibility with international models. In the working dayMedical recertification: the convergence of Health Administrations, CGCOM and SSCC”, held this Thursday, has valued both the intense previous work carried out by scientific societies in recent years as well as that developed by the Recertification Advisory Council, led by Cecilia Santandermember of the Board of Directors of Facme.

The document, to which they will still be able to SSCC contributionsestablishes that the assessment of competencies/groups skills includes two types of activities. On the one hand, those of type A, healthcare that would account for 60 percent of the weighting. And, those of type Bwhich would include the activities of Continuing Medical Education, Teaching and Research, which would account for 40 percent.

The model emphasizes that should not involve an excessive bureaucratic burden for the doctor, favoring the request for this recognition to the healthcare performance in daily practice (using usual clinical practice indicators, provided by management or in annual management agreements or self-audits or self-records on the number of procedures) and other training and research activities.

The recertification period is agreed in 6 yearsrequiring each scientific society a minimum of 6 competencies in 6 years (or a percentage equivalent to 6 competencies out of 40 that corresponds to all the competencies, that is, 15 percent of the global competencies), distributed according to homogeneously in the two trienniumsor at least providing evidence in at least 3 years of the 6 years that are evaluated.

A recertification committee for each scientific society

Each scientific society will appoint a recertification committee, formed by specialists from that SSCC considered as “experts” in teaching and assessment tools. Its functions will be to establish and periodically review the competencies, the indicators of each one and the limits to consider them “suitable”, review the applications and prepare the proposal for “recertification” or “pending recertification” identifying the areas where the evidence should be expanded.

However, the Advisory Council of Facme It may be consulted by these expert committees of the SSCC in the aspects that they consider necessary within the evaluation process, with the aim of seeking homogeneity and consensus in the criteria used.

In the Conference, in which the president of Facme, Pilar Garridothe general director of Professional Regulation of the Ministry of Health, Celia Gomez Gonzalez and the president of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians, Thomas Cobohas agreed to highlight the importance of having a common and agreed model.