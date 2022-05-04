Facme rules out positive covid tests to postpone surgeries

Pilar Garrido, president of Facme.

The Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain (facme) has elaborated new recommendations to adapt the steps to be taken in scheduled surgeries to the current situation of Covid-19. The objective is to prevent protocols drawn up in stages prior to vaccination from currently implying a loss of therapeutic opportunity for patients.

The Federation recommends that professionals consult the detailed technical document that has been prepared by consensus by several scientific societies and that has been coordinated by the Spanish Association of Surgeons (AEC) and the Spanish Society of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (sedate).

Following this consensus, at this time Facme indicates that it is appropriate to eliminate the universal screenings for infection by SARS-CoV-2 and that the separation of patients into differentiated covid and non-covid circuits is no longer necessary. The option is to replace these measures with a specific selection of patients at risk.

The consensus emphasizes that it is necessary to carry out, in all patients who are going to be operated on, a clinical-epidemiological screening before surgery (questions about symptoms and contacts) and if infection is suspected, carry out a test or Diagnostic Test for Active Infection (PDIA).

In addition, the PDIA will always be performed at patients with high surgical riskto patients with intermediate surgical risk when they also have high comorbidity, or to patients who are considered to be at high perioperative risk in case of suffering from Covid-19, such as:

Oncohaematological patients with chemotherapy.

with chemotherapy. Hematopoietic stem cell transplant or CAR-T, in the previous 2 years, or on immunosuppressive therapy or graft-versus-host disease, regardless of time since transplant.

Solid organ transplant.

Primary immunodeficiencies: combined and of B cells in which an absence of vaccine response has been demonstrated.

Treatment with anti-CD20 in the previous 3 months (6 months if it is rituximab) or belimumab.

Down syndrome older than 40 years.

pregnant

The Facme document emphasizes that a positive diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 It is not a reason to postpone surgery. An individualized assessment of the case must be carried out. Surgical priority is the primary decision factor.